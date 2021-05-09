Thousands of Valencianists cry out against Peter Lim breaching the safety distance

The hobby of Valencia he has said enough. Thousands of Valencianists have demonstrated this Saturday against Peter lim for his management, in a march that went from Plaza Zaragoza to Mestalla. A large number of followers participated in this demonstration in breach of all the social distance measures imposed in the Valencian Community, although they all came with their respective mask.

Just on the day that Lim gave an interview to the Financial Times, the fans of the Valencia They have raised their voices to show their dissatisfaction with Meriton for the management of the club. The slogan of this call ensures that “It is time for the whole world to know that we are fed up”. The intention is that the news is visible in international media. The banner that led this march carried a message that makes it clear that the future belongs to the fans: «The future is nostre (the future is ours)”.

In addition, from the platform in charge of calling this demonstration (Libertad VCF), they carried a banner with a message for Peter Lim in English that read: «Your business, our feeling. 50 + 1 ». It must be remembered that 50 + 1 is the formula they use in the Bundesliga so that the fans do not lose the power of their club. Ches supporters protested to try to implement a similar model in Valencia, as stated by Libertad VCF.