Thousands of vaccinated people celebrate their first concert in Los Angeles

15 minutes. Thousands of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Los Angeles gathered in a great concert that will be broadcast next Saturday on television and the Internet and in which the president of the United States, Joe Biden, Prince Harry and Pope Francis intervened. among others.

Called “Vax Live”, convened by the Global Citizen charity and held this Sunday, it was the first major musical event held in the US since the start of the pandemic with performances by Jennifer Lopez, J Balvin, Foo Fighters, HER and Eddie Vedder.

“The vaccine must be delivered to everyone and everywhere. We cannot rest until it reaches all corners,” Prince Harry assured on stage.

The organization did not confirm the total number of attendees present at the concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles County. However, the current regulation of capacity for vaccinated people would have allowed access to 40,000 people.

The event raised $ 53 million, donated mostly by companies, to extend the vaccination campaign in disadvantaged countries. Similarly, its organizers assured that more aid will continue to arrive this week.

Participants of the event

“Receive a visit from this old man who neither dances nor sings,” Pope Francis greeted with a video message in which he asked “to temporarily end property rights” to expand the manufacture of vaccines and promote a system of economic “fairer”.

Among Latinos, Jennifer López and J Balvin starred in the two central performances of the night. With these they launched a message so that the Latino community has confidence in the vaccines available in United States.

“I could not spend Christmas with my mother for the first time in my life, today she is here with me,” Lopez said.

The singer Selena Gómez served as the presenter of the concert, which she promoted a few weeks ago with messages addressed to several world leaders to ask them for an equitable distribution of the vaccines against COVID-19.

For this reason, the presidents of France and Spain, Emmanuel Macron and Pedro Sánchez, respectively, also participated in video, as well as the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who joined messages from Hollywood stars such as Ben Affleck and Sean Penn.

The organizers demanded that the public, made up mostly of essential workers, present proof of vaccination.

Global Citizen already organized the solidarity virtual macroconcert “One World: Everyone at Home” in 2020, together with the World Health Organization, which raised $ 127 million for the coronavirus crisis.