Thousands of vaccinated people attend the first major concert in the US since the start of the pandemic

Thousands of people vaccinated against the coronavirus in Los Angeles (USA) gathered in a great concert that will be broadcast next Saturday by televisions and Internet and in which the president of the United States, Joe Biden, Prince Harry and Pope Francis intervened, among others.

With the name of “Vax Live”, convened by the Global Citizen charity and celebrated this Sunday, it was the first major music event held in the US since the start of the pandemic and featured performances by Jennifer Lopez, J Balvin, Foo Fighters, HER, and Eddie Vedder.

“The vaccine must be delivered to everyone and everywhere. We cannot rest until it reaches all the corners, “Prince Henry said on stage.

The organization did not confirm the total number of attendees present at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, in Los Angeles County, although the current capacity regulation for vaccinated people would have allowed access to 40,000 people.

The event raised 53 million dollars, donated mostly by companies, to extend the vaccination campaign in disadvantaged countries. Although its organizers assured that during this week more aid will continue to arrive.

Pope’s message and Latin protagonism

“Receive a visit from this old man who neither dances nor sings,” Pope Francis greeted with a video message in which he asked “temporarily terminate property rights” to expand vaccine manufacturing and promote a “fairer” economic system.

Among Latinos, Jennifer López and J Balvin starred in the two central performances of the night, with which they launched a message so that the Latino community has confidence in vaccines available in the United States.

“I could not spend Christmas with my mother for the first time in my life, today she is here with me,” Lopez said before taking her mother on stage.

The singer Selena Gómez served as presenter of the concert, which she herself promoted a few weeks ago with messages addressed to several world leaders asking them for an equitable distribution of the covid-19 vaccines.

International leaders and Hollywood stars

For this reason, the president of France, Emmanuel Macron; and the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, as well as the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who joined the messages of Hollywood stars such as Ben Affleck and Sean Penn.

The organizers demanded that the public, made up mostly of essential workers, present proof of vaccination.

Global Citizen already organized the virtual solidarity macroconcert in 2020 “One World: Everyone at Home”, together with the World Health Organization, which raised $ 127 million for the coronavirus crisis.