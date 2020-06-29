© Provided by the Associated Press

Women with masks to stop the spread of the new coronavirus wait at a bus stop, in Cayambe, Ecuador, on Wednesday June 17, 2020. (AP Photo / Dolores Ochoa)

QUITO (AP) – About 35,000 state employees returned to face-to-face and public service work in Quito on Monday, while the Ecuadorian capital is near the top of its hospital care capacity after almost a month ago the isolation was notably reduced Social.

The places where users will be attended have been adequate with transparent partitions to avoid direct contact, waiting chairs keep at least two meters apart and in many cases it will be necessary to have an appointment to avoid crowds. Meanwhile, employees enter at different times and go through strict disinfection and temperature taking protocols before starting their work.

The mayor of Quito, Jorge Yunda, expressed on Twitter over the weekend his concern about the partial resumption of bureaucratic activities. « Unfortunately we are not understanding the serious danger to which we are exposed as a city, the health services are no longer effective. We will have to evaluate, make tough decisions, ”he assured.

Since February 29, when the pandemic began in Ecuador, 55,665 cases and 7,661 deaths have been recorded.

The Health Minister, Juan Carlos Zevallos, told the EcuadorTV state channel that « the greater openness … obviously increases the probability of contagion, and this will be seen in three or four weeks. »

« The numbers have been increasing, that is undeniable, especially the increase in the need for intensive care beds, but … we are prepared to absorb that. No patient is left out of the hospital without being properly treated and no patient is without a ventilator, « he said.

He added that in parallel in the capital intensive care beds have been expanded and that their occupation is a dynamic process that has not reached saturation.

The Special Operations Committee, which dictates the measures that citizens must comply with in the midst of the pandemic, will evaluate in two weeks the consequences of the return of 25% of public employees to face-to-face work – the rest do virtual work – and could suspend the decision or expand the number of employees returning to the offices.

The authorities have made calls to be especially careful during the lunch hour, because at that moment they will have to take off the mask and the visors.

Between March and April, the port city of Guayaquil, which became the epicenter of the pandemic in Ecuador, suffered a severe onslaught that generated scenes of abandoned corpses in the streets and in private homes for up to a week with temperatures of more than 30 degrees centigrade, because the authorities and mortuary services were unable to collect them.