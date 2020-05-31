Thousands of people gathered this afternoon in front of Civil Guard barracks in various cities in Spain to express their support for a body that has been denigrated this week by the Sánchez government and especially by the minister who must watch over his agents. and controls, Fernando Grande-Marlaska.

After the purge in the dome of the Armed Institute undertaken by the Interior Minister in a clear attempt to head him after the shameful removal of Colonel De los Cobos, thousands of Spaniards have wanted to go today to the Benemérita barracks to express their low support warm and moving applause and “long live!” to the body.

Many citizens called for the resignation of Minister Marlaska, whom they called “traitor” on some posters, while shouting with enthusiasm: “¡Viva España !!!” and “Long live the Civil Guard !!!”.

In the Madrid Command located in Guzmán the Good Hundreds of people attended the peaceful protest, in which the police force sent by the Ministry in anticipation of possible altercations had no job at all.

The emotional ‘Death is not the end’, the hymn that is sung in tribute to the fallen of the Armed Forces and civilians linked to them, has been the culmination of most of the events this afternoon, as can be seen in many videos posted on Twitter.

Several people have also attended the Galapagar Civil Guard Command, Madrid town where the Vice President of the Government lives Pablo Iglesias, who, despite being there protected by the Corps in recent weeks, has proposed relegating the controls of the Benemérita in the long-awaited unification with the Police that he wants to be vice-president podemita.

Galapagar: 25 people in front of the Civil Guard barracks shout, Long live Colonel Pérez de los Cobos! https://t.co/Q2EXZa4pNk pic.twitter.com/LWo83SyWPD – Enrique de Diego (@enriquedediegov) May 30, 2020

Wearing the national flag and many of them also carrying pennants with the Civil Guard shield, cities such as Madrid, Valencia, Malaga, León, Oviedo, Murcia and many others heard the citizen cry in support of a Corps that the Spanish feel very near.

In Malaga, more than 300 people have gathered at noon before the Command to support the Civil Guard. The protest, which took place at the gates of the Arroyos de los Ángeles Avenue Barracks, has also served to protest against the “redress” to the Armed Institute and this week’s “attacks by this government” on the Benemérita.

Murcia, now, in front of the Guardia Civil barracks pic.twitter.com/KVIvYKNpRB – Milenko Bernadic Cvitkovic (@MilenkoBernadic) May 30, 2020

Today we move from Nuñez Nuñez de Balboa to the Civil Guard Barracks on Calle Guzmán el Bueno in Madrid. LONG LIVE THE CIVIL GUARD! #SpanishDemocraticResistance #paseamosjuntos # vivaespaña #liberty #GuzmanElBueno 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/YGmNZCrAAS – 21 Hour Casserole (@ 21_horas) May 30, 2020

Valencia.

In front of the Civil Guard barracks 🇪🇸

👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/yfx1EM55eP – Riot police 🇪🇸 (@FuerzasDelOrden) May 29, 2020

A citizen group created on Facebook under the name ‘Pedro Sánchez, resignation’ has promoted this protest initiative called for this Saturday, May 30 in front of different headquarters of the Civil Guard throughout Spain to show their support for the Corps and demand the resignation of Marlaska.

«Walks and applause to show our support for the Civil Guard, ask for the resignation of Minister Marlaska and that the Government keep its hands off the investigations! Walk in favor of the Civil Guard in the Spanish barracks at 8:30 pm », reads the publication.

The controversy in the Civil Guard

The controversy began on March 25 when the Interior Ministry dismissed Colonel Diego Pérez de los Cobos, head of the Civil Guard Command in Madrid, for “loss of confidence”. He was removed from office days after the Civil Guard will collaborate with your inquiries in the case that a judge in Madrid instructs against the Government delegate, José Manuel Franco, and the technical adviser to the Ministry of Health, Fernando Simón, for allowing 8-M.

The dismissal of Pérez de los Cobos fell like a bomb in the Benemérita since he is a significant figure: it was he who coordinated the entire security operation deployed in Catalonia during the weeks before and after the separatist referendum of October 1, 2017. That placed him in the political target of ERC and JxCAT.

Just one day after this purge, General Laurentino Ceña, Deputy Operational Director (DAO) of the Civil Guard, submitted his resignation to the Ministry of the Interior. An action interpreted as a clear gesture of support for De los Cobos and against Marlaska’s decision.

The interference of Fernando Grande-Marlaska in the judicial investigation of the 8-M case has caused the largest earthquake in the Civil Guard in a while. The Interior Minister has stated that the dismissal of Diego Pérez de los Cobos had nothing to do with the colonel’s refusal to reveal the judicial instruction, but with a mere “loss of confidence” in the Benemérita high command. Now, APROGC, one of the great associations of the Body, requires the minister that, if it is as he affirms, he must deliver the file where this loss of confidence is collected and explained because he wants to verify the veracity of his words.