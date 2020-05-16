         Thousands of saliva drops from loud speakers can stay in the air for 8-14 minutes

According to a new study published this week in PNAS, thousands of drops of saliva from people who speak out loud they can stay in the air for 8 to 14 minutes before disappearing.

The research, conducted by a team at the United States National Institutes of Health, could have a significant impact on our understanding of COVID-19 transmission.

Spread

Respiratory viruses like SARS-CoV-2 are transmitted by direct contact or when the virus reaches a place in small droplets released into the air. So it is important to cough and sneeze covering your mouth. However, simple speech can also release thousands of drops of oral fluid into the air, and researchers they were interested in checking how many were produced and how long they could stay in the air.

In the study, a group of people were asked to repeat phrases and used lasers to visualize the drops they produced, watching them decay in a closed, stagnant environment.

According to stokes law, the terminal velocity of a falling drop is scaled as the square of its diameter. Once in the air, the drops generated by speech quickly dehydrate due to evaporation, thus decreasing their size and decreasing their drop.

Based on previous studies of how much viral RNA can be found in oral fluids in the average covid-19 patient, the researchers estimate that a single minute speaking out loud generates at least 1,000 drops containing viruses. Their observations suggest that these droplets remain in the air for more than 8 minutes, and sometimes up to 14 minutes.

