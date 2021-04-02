Thousands of Real Sociedad fans also skip the measures to fire their team

As happened with the fans of the Athletic, the followers of the Real society they also crowded in the vicinity of Zubieta to say goodbye to Imanol Alguacil’s men before they took a plane to Seville, where on Saturday they will face Athletic in the final of the Copa del Rey. Some images that are very far from the example that must be given in these times of pandemic and that show that both fans have made a deaf hatred of the recommendations of the authorities.

The Basque Government spokesman, Bingen Zupiria, has warned Athletic and Real Sociedad fans that the crowds that have occurred these days They are “out of place” and he has warned that new restrictive measures will be adopted if Covid-19 cases continue to rise and so the situation recommends. In addition, he pointed out that this Thursday 8,000 rojiblancos fans gathered in Lezama and the Ertzaintza chose to act “with prudence and proportionality” and, after requesting that they disintegrate, identified people who did not comply with the rules.

The Executive spokesman has alluded to the images of mass concentrations of fans of soccer teams and has indicated that it is likely that on Saturday there will be people who decide “Celebrate it in advance and spend the day with friends and get together with other people to cheer on their teams, even if it is in the distance”.

After noting that on Sunday there will also be “whoever wants to celebrate it”, he indicated that the Government wants to make an appeal “to remind people not to play this year”. “This year and in this circumstance it does not touch,” he assured.

In this way, has called to “avoid crowds” and hang out with people with whom one does not usually live. “And whatever we do, let’s do it very carefully, the disease is still among us and we still have months left in which we will have to maintain the security measures that are established to avoid being infected and to avoid infecting other people” .