Thousands of people came to see off Monday George Floyd in Houston, the Texas city where the 46-year-old African American killed by police two weeks ago in Minneapolis grew up. A constant trickle of personalities and anonymous people paraded throughout the day in front of his burning chapel, as the debate on police reform intensified in Congress and several cities in the country. The massive protests against racism have not stopped, but the violence of the initial days and the aggressiveness of some law enforcement forces that have largely returned to their barracks have vanished. The protest is no longer a volatile social outbreak, but a simmering pulse for make the promises of always end this time in something.

President Donald trump did not attend the wake Nor is he expected to appear at the funeral that this Tuesday will be held in the strictest family privacy. The Republican has given up on fulfilling the traditional role played by his predecessors since the middle of the last century, every time the streets were burned by the blatant injustices of which blacks continue to be victims. He has not even met with African American leaders or given a speech to address the oozing racial wounds, as is often mandatory in these cases. In fact, on Monday denied that racism is a problem among police forces from the country. “99.9% are great people, who have done exemplary work,” he said, meeting with several police leaders at the White House.

The combative coldness with which Trump has managed the crisis is taking its toll. According to a ‘CNN’ poll released Monday, his approval rating has dropped seven points from last month. Only 38% of Americans approve of their discharge.

The absence of the president at the wake was taken advantage of by his rival in the presidential elections in November, Joe Biden, who met with Floyd’s family in one of the church halls where the burning chapel was installed. “He listened to them and shared their pain. That compassion means a lot to the family in these times of mourning, “said the Floyd attorney, Benjamin Crump. The Republican Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, also attended the wake, sharing a few minutes alone with the family. “This is the most dire tragedy I have personally experienced,” said Abbott. “George Floyd is going to change the arc of America’s future. He has not died in vain “.

That is what the Americans who have taken to the streets these days are demanding, a tremendously slippery goal, as demonstrated by the reforms undertaken during the presidency of Barack Obama, many of them revoked when Trump became president. It is said that this time it will be different, perhaps due to the intensity and geographical scope of the protests, but in the middle of the electoral year it is highly questionable that the Republican Senate will allow a facelift of the laws that regulate police action. Another thing is what the municipalities do.

Relatives of other Afromericans cruelly murdered by the police or white vigilantes also attended the wake of Floyd, whose body was displayed in a golden coffin. Since Ahmaud Arbery to Eric Garner, Michael Brown or Trayvon Martin. “This hurts,” said the brother of the deceased, Philonise Floyd, reading some of their names. “We’re going to get justice done. We will make it. We will not let this door close. “