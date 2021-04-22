Thousands of people defy Putin and take to the streets in Russia in support of Navalni

Thousands of people take to the streets in Russia in support of Navalni. (Photo: EFE / EPA / MARTIN DIVISEK)

Thousands of people have challenged the authority of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday by taking part in marches for the release of opposition leader Alexei Navalni. The protests have spread to more than a hundred cities.

“Navalni, freedom”, “Putin, thief!” or “Down with the czar!” are some of the slogans that could be heard or read on the banners that the protesters waved in the protests, which resulted in more than a thousand detainees between European and Siberian cities, according to the OVD- portal. Info, specialized in tracking arrests.

The protests in support of the jailed opposition leader have been a slap in the face for Putin. Hours earlier, the president delivered the annual state of the nation address in the Manezh square exhibition hall, which was cordoned off by security forces for fear of provocations.

The police persecution began early in the morning against opponents such as Navalni’s ‘number two’, Liubov Sóbol, and her spokesperson, Kira Yarmish, and the search of the homes of well-known activists, something that the European Union (EU) has labeled “regrettable.”

The highest number of arrests has been in St. Petersburg, with at least 351. In Siberia, more than 200 activists have been arrested and at least 20 in Moscow.

Vicinity of the Kremlin, epicenter of the protests

Despite the fact that the Interior Ministry had threatened to adopt “all measures” necessary to maintain law and order in the capital and other cities, thousands of people flocked to the centers of the main cities. According to police estimates, some 6,500 protesters gathered near the Kremlin.

