Madrid, Jun 13 . .- Thousands of bullfighting fans have taken to the streets of about thirty Spanish cities this Saturday to defend bullfighting and to ask the Government not to discriminate against it because, as one of the slogans in these concentrations, « we are also culture ».

Even in Madrid, whose march was unauthorized by the Government Delegation, about a hundred fans have gathered, and with them several representatives of Vox, such as Rocío Monasterio or Iván Espinosa de los Monteros.

But the most massive concentration of the day has taken place in Seville, where hundreds of fans have marched from the Maestranza to the Plaza de España, supported by a large number of professionals such as the right-handers José María Manzanares, Andrés Roca Rey, Espartaco, El Cid , Pablo Aguado, Manuel Escribano and Daniel Luque, among many others.

Other bullfighters such as El Juli, Miguel Ángel Perera, Ginés Marín and Emilio de Justo, among others, fans and ranchers have starred this Saturday in Badajoz and Cáceres each « walks » in defense of bullfighting and that, according to the organizers, have gathered around half a thousand people in the Paseo de San Francisco de Badajoz and about 300 in the Plaza Mayor de Cáceres.

Even in Barcelona, ​​where a bullfighting celebration has not been held since 2011, several dozen fans have gathered at the gates of the Monumental to ask for « equal treatment with Bullfighting and the rest of the arts, » said the statement. which has been read at all concentrations.

« We also ask for respect from society that does not think the same as we do, and from that freedom that we ask for and from equality we now protect ourselves when defending the inalienable labor rights of those who work for and for the bull, as well as the dignity of all groups subjected to brutal harassment in a society whose bases must be tolerance and respect, « adds the text.

The rest of the « bullfights », such as the one in Albacete, have taken part in this line of protest, where several hundred people, around a thousand according to the organizers, have marched this morning from the La Chata ring and more than one have arrived. hour later until the fairground, after walking the Paseo de la Feria behind a banner with the motto « We are also culture » and preceded by the Albacete Music Band.

In this march several bullfighting professionals have been seen, such as the right-handers Rubén Pinar, Sergio Serrano and Paco Ureña, the latter accompanied by his wife Elena and his sisters-in-law Sonia and Marta González, daughters all three of the great Dámaso González. Doctor González Masegosa and political figures such as the mayor of the city, Vicente Casañ, have also been present.

In Ciudad Real, around 250 fans have also claimed from their bullring « not to give the lace » to the art of bullfighting, in an act in which a minute of silence has also been observed in memory of the victims that it has caused the pandemic in the country.

In Castilla y León, the three thousand people who gathered last Friday in Salamanca against « censorship » by the « new powerful » of a cultural activity such as bullfighting, according to the manifesto read by the skilled Enrique Ponce, Hundreds have joined the streets of Valladolid this afternoon.

The protest march started from the Paseo de Zorrilla arena and went through several surrounding streets without incident. The businessman Carlos Zúñiga (father) has been in charge of reading the manifesto at the end of a tour where, among others, the local right-handers David Luguillano, Joselillo and Leandro Marcos have participated.

In Ávila there have been around 150 people who have participated in these « protest walks » through bullfighting, which has taken place in the outskirts of the La Muralla ring and which have been attended by people from the bullfighting world such as César Jiménez, Pedro Cabrero, Luis González or the businessman Morenito de Cáceres.

In Segovia, a dozen people who were on their way to the Plaza Mayor on this bullfight promenade were bathed in pink glitter powder thrown from a balcony, an incident whose authorship is being investigated by the National Police.

To close the morning session, in Logroño, and led by the bullfighter of the land, Diego Urdiales, some 200 people have walked the central Paseo del Espolón in the Rioja capital.

Already in the afternoon, in Valencia, supported by bullfighters like Enrique Ponce, Vicente Barrera, El Soro, Román and Jesús Duque, several hundred people have gathered in front of the bullring, without slogans or banners, but with flags of Spain.

Next to the Las Cruces arena, hundreds of people from Alcarreños have given their support to Bullfighting in Guadalajara, in a march that has brought together hundreds of fans and has concluded in the city’s Plaza Mayor,

Some three hundred people have marched in Algeciras (Cádiz); and the city of Huelva has also joined this call in a march in which bullfighters such as Emilio Silvera (father and son), David de Miranda and Andrés Romero and numerous ranchers such as Manuel Ángel Millares, Fernando Cuadri or Tomás have been seen. Prieto de la Cal, among others.

And in Murcia, around 500 fans have gathered in the La Condomina arena, and with them the Murcian bullfighters Pepín Jiménez, Rafaelillo, Paco Ureña, Filiberto, Antonio Puerta, Juan Belda and Juan Orenes Maera, as well as the retired swords Pepe Soler and Alfonso Romero.

Other cities where his particular « bullfights » were also called have been Zaragoza, Castellón, Zamora, Palencia, Segovia, and Ciudad Rodrigo (Salamanca).

