At the time of publishing this article, more than 34,500 people They have signed a petition on the Change.org portal requesting Samsung stop selling Exynos platform-based phones, and instead sell the variants with Qualcomm Snapdragon processor that markets in regions such as the United States or South Korea.

The petition alleges that Exynos processor phones have been shown to offer poorer performance, have a lower autonomy and, in addition to that, use lower quality photographic sensors added to a worse image processing. They also complain about problems overheating.

But, What is true in such accusations? I’m afraid a good part of it. Over the last few years, various tests, both performance, photography and autonomy have demonstrated the clear superiority of Qualcomm platforms Built into Samsung models relative to its siblings with Exynos chip, I include when comparing Qualcomm processors of the past generation with the latest Exynos models. It is not surprising, therefore, that more and more followers of the brand are disgusted by the company’s decisions.

Samsung responds to the request

Nor does it seem that fans of the brand are the only ones disappointed by this decision. According to rumors from South Korea echoed by SamMobile, the fact that Samsung has decided to sell the Galaxy S20 series models with Snapdragon chip in its own country of origin it would have caused some humiliation among members of the company’s processor division. In fact, some of the members of this division tried to convince Samsung – without success – to reverse this decision.

And despite everything, Samsung is confident that its Exynos chips they are able to deliver a replicated experience to that of their Qualcomm-signed counterparts. At least, that is implied in a statement recently shared with SamMobile:

The Galaxy S20 is a smartphone that’s been reinvented to change the way it experiences the world, and depending on the region, the Galaxy S20 will ship with Exynos 990 or Snapdragon 865. Both Exynos and Snapdragon processors go through the same stringent and rigorous real-life test scenarios to deliver consistent and optimal performance throughout the smartphone lifecycle.

But again, the evidence seems to say just the opposite by showing that the Exynos 990 processor is remarkably less efficient that the Snapdragon 865, and that its performance or performance in terms of photography are not up to the task, despite the fact that the price of both variants is the same in the different regions.

However, there may still be hope. Although it is highly unlikely that Samsung will close its Exynos division dedicated to processors, even more now that other brands such as Vivo or Motorola have decided to bet on their models, perhaps sooner or later we will see how the chips made by the South Korean begin to offer an experience more similar to that of its Qualcomm counterparts, due to the brand’s decision to stop developing its own custom CPUs, and instead start using “standard” ARM Cortex CPUs. There are also indications that Samsung intends to use AMD GPUs on its mobile devices.

Follow Andro4all

About Christian Collado









Growth Editor at Andro4all, specialized in SEO. I study software development and write about technology, especially the Android world and everything related to Google since 2016. You can follow me on Twitter, send me an email if you have something to tell me, or connect with me through my LinkedIn profile.

My work team: