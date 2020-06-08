Thousands of New Yorkers took to the streets again this Sunday, in a new day of protests against racism and police violence, the first since last Monday without a curfew in the city.

After a Saturday in which there were massive and uneventful mobilizations, Sunday started with new peaceful protests from early in the morning in several parks in Brooklyn and Queens.

In total, there were about 30 calls distributed throughout the Big Apple and with different schedules, in which thousands of protesters participated, taking advantage of a perfect spring day.

In Manhattan, important crowds could be seen in emblematic places such as Times Square or in front of the United Nations headquarters. There were also specific concentrations of health workers, motorcyclists or families with children in different parts of the city.

For the first time since Monday, the protesters do not face a curfew, raised this Sunday by the mayor, Bill de Blasio, after several days in which the peaceful protests have dominated and the riots and looting of the first days.

“Yesterday we had a powerful expression of peaceful protests across New York City,” De Blasio said at a press conference, celebrating “tens of thousands of New Yorkers” take to the streets to demand a city and a country. top.

Although local media initially reported that there had been around 80 arrests on Saturday, the mayor said that there were only four arrests and 24 subpoenas were handed out.

“We have had five days in a row in which, thank God, we have seen the peaceful protests and the end of the property damage that we saw at the beginning of the week predominate,” said de Blasio.

Faced with this situation, and pressured by left-wing organizations and politicians, the mayor decided to bring forward the end of the curfew in one day, the first imposed in the Big Apple in almost 80 years.

De Blasio also announced that several videos of alleged abuse by agents during the protests in recent days are being investigated, with several of them already suspended or reassigned.

It also unveiled a battery of police reforms, including reallocating Corps funds to fund youth services and removing agents from responsibility for controlling street commerce.

In recent days, the slogan “Defund the Police” has gained momentum in protests in the United States, an expression used to call for less money to go to law enforcement or even , that these be eliminated completely and that their work be assumed by other types of agencies.