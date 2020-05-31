Videos on social networks show excessive force against peaceful protesters, including a woman who suffered a severe blow to the head after a violent push for apparently no reason by one of the police officers.

Several thousand protesters protested for the third consecutive day in New York over the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd, a black citizen at the hands of a white police officer, burning several police vehicles in Brooklyn and cutting off the traffic of various avenues, with tense moments with batons and pepper spray in simultaneous marches that traveled the five districts of the Big Apple, to their I pass by Trump Tower.

The mostly peaceful protests took place well into the night and swept through neighborhoods such as Harlem, East Village, Times Square, Columbus Circle, Jackson Heights in Queens, Flatbush in Brooklyn and parts of Bronx and Staten Island.

However, some of the marches, whose dispersal hindered the action of the police, became violent at specific moments, especially when dozens of protesters overturned garbage cans, set fire to some police vehicles, and threw bottles and various objects at the security forces.

The two most tense moments were experienced in the surroundings of the Trump tower and especially in Brooklyn. In the first point, there were dozens of arrests at dusk, according to local media, of protesters who rejected the police orders to leave the place with the cry of “we belong to the streets.”

In the neighborhood Flatbush in Brooklyn, a large group of protesters confronted the police, with shoves and struggles. The policemen used the batons and threw pepper spray to contain the conflict and there was an altercation with a cyclist. At this point at least two New York police vehicles could be seen burning.

All of this occurred in the final hours after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that he will request that the state’s attorney general, Letitia James, investigate the protests that occurred on Friday in the Big Apple in repudiation of death. African American George Floyd and violent confrontations with the Police.

Last night we saw troubling violent clashes in the New York protests in Brooklyn, ”the governor said at a press conference. “We have all seen the videos, and I am going to ask Attorney General Letitia James to review the actions and procedures that were used,” he added, referring to the police action.

About 200 people were arrested yesterday, mainly in various rallies in the Brooklyn neighborhood, and about a dozen police officers, as well as several protesters, were wounded of varying degrees, some seriously.

Videos on social networks show excessive force against peaceful protesters, including a woman who suffered a hard blow to the head after a violent push for apparently no reason by one of the policemen.

Police also detained two sisters for throwing a Molotov cocktail at the police on Friday. According to the New York Police, the two sisters, 27 and 21 years old and from rural Catskills, about 120 kilometers north of Manhattan, allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at a police van in which they Four officers were found during the violent protests that took place in the neighborhood of Brooklyn

Authorities said the event took place at 11:30 p.m. Friday near Prospect Park, in front of the Brooklyn Museum, and identified the detainees as Samantha Shader, charged with four counts, including attempted murder and assault, and Darian Shader. , accused of resisting arrest and obstruction of justice.

