Thousands forget about the coronavirus and go to Central Park in New York to take sun. The good temperatures led thousands of New Yorkers to forget about the coronavirus this weekend and go to Central Park for sun.

The Central park and other parks in the city had a greater turnout of people with temperatures reaching 70ºF. Videos on social networks show New Yorkers sunbathing on the grass.

The images show that those present followed instructions from physical distancing, but still did not stop receiving criticism since containment measures have not been lifted at home.

“16,000 New Yorkers killed in eight weeks! This is a slap in the face of health workers who risk their lives and die in the face of the pandemic, “wrote the doctor. Cleavon Gilman.

The Mayor Bill de Blasio told CNN that the City expected more people to come out with the increase in temperature. The Police department it had 1,000 agents to patrol the streets and supervise social distancing. The police also distribute masks to the population.

The number of citations the NYPD issued to those in violation of social distancing rules is unknown.

The confinement order in New York is until May 15 at this time.