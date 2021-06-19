Thousands of megawatts of renewables change hands so far this year

Madrid, Jun 19 (.) .- The “boom” experienced by renewable energies due to the decarbonization plans of the economy in Spain and Europe has encouraged companies and funds to invest in projects under construction in the country, which it has caused thousands of megawatts, mostly solar, to have changed hands so far this year.

Thus, since January, the British Lightsource bp, 50% owned by BP and Lightsource, has carried out three operations with 2.6 gigawatts of solar plant projects in different degrees of development in Spain, where its portfolio already exceeds 3 gigawatts (GW).

For its part, Audax Renovables signed an agreement at the end of January to buy photovoltaic projects totaling 1,942 megawatts (MW) from the Excelsior Times group, 1,140 of which are in Spain.

That month, Bruc Energy, a company owned by the Ontario Pension Trust (OPT) and the former CEO of FCC Juan Béjar, signed an exclusivity agreement with Forestalia to buy a portfolio of photovoltaic plants in Spain totaling 2,000 megawatts (MW) and that In their day, they were valued at about 1,400 million.

In February, China Three Gorges acquired a portfolio of 400 MW renewable assets in Spain, mostly wind power, which until then were owned by Céfiro, majority owned by the Masaveu family.

Endesa, through Enel Green Power Spain, bought eleven photovoltaic projects in Huelva with a total of 519 MW from the Spanish developer Arena Power in March. The operation was valued at 350 million, between the purchase price and the cost of construction and start-up.

In the fourth month of the year, Canadian Northland Power entered the country with the purchase of a portfolio of 540 megawatts of wind and solar power from Helia, a fund created by Plenium Partners and Bankinter. This transaction was valued at just over 1,060 million euros, with the cash payment of 345 million and the assumption of 716 million of debt.

At the beginning of June, Matrix Renewables, the renewables platform of the asset manager TPG, reached an agreement with Alten Energías Renovables to acquire a portfolio of five photovoltaic solar energy assets in Spain totaling 210 MW.

This transfer of megawatts has led many to speak of a renewable “bubble”, something that the sector has discarded, because, unlike what happened in the 90s, these projects should be profitable by themselves, since they do not they will receive bonuses.

Recently, the Minister for the Ecological Transition, Teresa Ribera, raised the possibility of imposing a fee or guarantee for the processing of the environmental impact assessment of renewable projects in the face of the “flood” of applications received, which multiplies the objectives to 2030 by ten .

The objective, to prevent the system from collapsing and “thus being able to prioritize what is serious and what is purely positioning just in case,” Ribera explained then.

RENEWABLES ALSO ENCOURAGE THE STOCK EXCHANGE

This “boom” has also been felt in the stock market, with the jump to the market in the last year and a half of Ecoener (May 2021), Soltec (October 2020) and Grenergy (2019).

In addition, it is expected that in the next few days Acciona Energía will be released on the stock exchange, which will go on the market valued at between 8,800 and 9,800 million, according to the guideline price range set for the public offer of sale between the 15 and the 25% of its capital.

It has also announced the possibility of listing its Repsol renewables business, which is also considering the possibility of entering a partner or combining both options.

For its part, the Swedish EQT announced on Wednesday that it will launch a public acquisition offer (takeover) for Solarpack at a price per share of 26.5 euros, which means that it is valued at 881 million euros and a premium of 43% compared to the price that marked before the announcement.

