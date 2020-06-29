© John Moore / .

The President has changed the immigration rules.

The President’s Proclamation Donald Trump Extending a green card ban from abroad, in addition to blocking work visas, will impact thousands of immigrants and their families.

The government recognized that the measure would help preserve some 500,000 jobs for Americans, but does not take into account the dependents of immigrants.

There are no precise numbers on the impact, but analyzes such as that of the Institute for Migration Policy indicate that at least 167,000 foreigners will be affected.

The report indicates that the affectations for visas are divided as follows: 29,000 beneficiaries of H-1B; 19,000 of H-4 (dependent on H-1B); 23,000 of H-2B; 72,000 from J-1; 11,000 from J-2 (dependents); 6,000 of L-1, and 7,000 of L-1 (dependents).

Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, president and CEO of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, revealed similar estimates.

« This order will close the door on more than 160,000 foreign-born workers and the families they support, » he said.

He added that at least 45,000 foreigners will be expelled from the country with this measure, because it will prohibit the « family reunification » of those who work in the United States.

The measure went into effect on July 24 and will be in effect until December 31.

He Dr. Nelson Castillo, an immigration expert, recognized that the measure could affect renewal of permits, since immigration officials should assess the situation in the labor market.

