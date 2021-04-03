Thousands of fans dismiss Athletic ignoring health recommendations

2021-04-01 17:56:58 – ATLAS Agency

The Athletic Club de Bilbao squad headed to Seville this Thursday morning to focus on the first of the two Copa del Rey finals to be played this Saturday at the La Cartuja stadium. The final will be historic, since the rival is not going to be other than Real Sociedad. Around 2000 fans have come to the Sports City of Lezama to fire the squad, ignoring the health recommendations in which it is requested that there be no type of concentration. The rojiblanco team has addressed their fans from their official channels, stating that “we know that it is complicated with these emotions but, please, we respect all security measures.”