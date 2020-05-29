The waves have delivered thousands of face masks to Australia shortly before they will reach port. A cargo ship from China lost 40 of the containers it was carrying due to rough seas. Part of its cargo, medical supplies, appliances and construction materials, has ended up on the country’s beaches. The Singapore-flagged APL England ship lost them last Sunday as it maneuvered to head to the destination port, Melbourne, but bad weather conditions forced it to head for Brisbane.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) received news that there were masks on various beaches north of Sydney, The Guardian reports, and related them to the loss of the ship’s containers. On Wednesday, authorities were waiting to confirm whether the ship could safely reach Brisbane port.

Large areas of the affected beaches have been covered by masks. “When arrive [a la playa de Coogee, en Sídney], the beach seemed like a garbage dump. The entire left side was covered in face masks and entire plastic-wrapped packages that had not been opened, “says Aliy Pott, a resident of the area.” I brought some extra gloves and two people came and helped me. We fill several garbage bags, “he said. Groups of volunteers have come to the coast to help with the cleaning tasks.

In an onboard inspection, AMSA found that, in addition to the 40 containers that fell into the sea, another 74 suffered damage and fell onto the deck of the ship. Once the ship is transferred to port, the authority will begin an investigation to determine if the cargo was well stacked and insured, and also if the accident involves any violation of environmental protection regulations.

