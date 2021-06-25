Thousands of extraterrestrial civilizations could be observing us from space, according to astronomers

Depending on where we are in outer space, the extraterrestrial civilizations of 2,034 conscious star systems are likely watching us.

The search for intelligent life forms beyond our planet has been a constant in scientific interest for centuries. Regardless of conspiracy theories and fictional constructions around other worlds, this question has been tried to be solved through serious investigation. A team of astronomers could have significant keys to begin to decipher this mystery.

How many extraterrestrial civilizations can observe Earth?

Illustration: .

For astronomical and astrophysical observation it is not news that there are thousands of exoplanets with suitable conditions for life as we know it in. our galaxy. This means that there is indeed a great possibility that other intelligent civilizations will develop in the confines of the Universe.

However, this principle has been taken as a probability only, as there is no scientific evidence available to support it. A team of astronomers broke with this trend, finding more than 2,000 solar systems relatively close to Earth that could be watching us for millennia. The key is at specific points in the orbit that our planet travels around the Sun.

If such intelligent galactic neighbors existed, according to astronomer Lisa Kaltenegger of the Carl Sagan Institute at Cornell University, the most natural thing is that they would have had their sights on us for a long time. “From the point of view of exoplanets,” assures the expert, “[nosotros] we are the aliens“.

We suggest: More than 1,000 nearby solar systems can see that there is life on Earth, according to study

Optimal observation conditions

Photo: .

Kaltenegger bases his theory on information provided by Gaia space observatory. Based on the most accurate 3D map of the Milky Way so far, the astronomer is sure that she will be able to find credible and reliable evidence of some alien civilization that is watching us.

Although it might seem like a delusion of persecution, Kaltenegger’s research starts from solid sustenance, according to the article published in Nature:

“When an exoplanet orbits a star, if that orbit is aligned correctly, it will pass between us and its host star, which is known as a transit,” he explains for Science Alert.

Based on his team’s estimates, the worlds with intelligent civilizations could be as massive as Jupiter. This means that, if the light is good enough, not only are they looking at us, but we could also observe them.

However, “[…] because the stars move in our dynamic cosmos, this point of view is won and lost ”, explains the expert. This means that the conditions must be optimal for observing both sides. According to the results of the study, there are exoplanets that have passed up to 1,000 years at an auspicious point. Although this is true, there is no information to support that even they find us extremely interesting. Not yet.

Keep reading:

This is how super-puff planets are, giant worlds with the density of cotton candy

They discover the oldest super-earth ever found