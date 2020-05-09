© Provided by the Associated Press

May 8, 2020 photograph of people aboard the Norwegian Epic cruise ship docked at Port Miami in Miami sitting on their balconies. (AP Photo / Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI (AP) – Tens of thousands of crew members have been trapped aboard cruise ships around the world for weeks – long after governments and companies negotiated to disembark their passengers. Some have become sick and died, others have survived, but they are no longer paid.

Both national and local governments have prohibited crew members from landing to avoid new cases of COVID-19 in their territories. Some of the boats, including 20 in US waters, have had infections and deaths among their crew, but most of the boats have not confirmed cases.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said last month that about 80,000 crew members remained on boats off the United States coast after most passengers disembarked. The Coast Guard reported Friday that there were still 70,000 crew on 102 vessels, either anchored near or in U.S. ports or on their way to U.S. waters.

April 28, 2020 photograph provided by Melinda Mann as she shows the empty deck aboard Koningsdam, a Holland America cruise ship off the coast of Ensenada, Mexico. (Melinda Mann via AP)

The total number of stranded crew members worldwide is not available at the moment. But there are thousands of more people trapped on ships outside the United States, including in Uruguay and Manila Bay, where 16 cruisers hope to test some 5,000 crew members before they can disembark.

As coronavirus cases and deaths increase globally, CDC and health officials in other countries have expanded the list of conditions that must be met before crew members disembark.

Cruise companies must take each crew member directly home on rented planes or private cars without using rental vehicles or taxis. In addition, the CDC requires company executives to accept criminal charges if the crew fails to comply with orders from health authorities to stay away from public transportation and restaurants on their way home.

March 9, 2020 file photo of the Grand Princess cruise ship docked in Oakland Harbor in Oakland, California. (AP Photo / Noah Berger, File)

“The criminal penalties put us (and our attorneys) on guard,” Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley said in a letter earlier in the week to the crew, but added that company executives finally agreed to sign it. .

Melinda Mann, 25, a youth program manager for Holland America, spent more than 50 days without stepping on land before finally disembarking on Friday from the Koningsdam cruise ship in Los Angeles. Before being transferred to Koningsdam, she tried last week to get off another boat with other crew members from the United States, but the boat’s security guards detained them.

For 21 hours a day, Mann was kept in seclusion in a 150-square-foot (14-square-meter) cabin, smaller than her home room in Midland, Georgia. He read 30 books and could only get out of his cabin three times a day to walk around the boat. His contract ended on April 18, so he was not paid for weeks.

“Keeping me in strict captivity for so long is absolutely ridiculous,” Mann said in a telephone interview.

Earlier this week, in Nassau, Bahamas, Canadian crews aboard the Emerald Princess were asked to prepare to be taken home on a chartered plane. But in the end the Bahamas government did not allow the ship to dock.

Leah Prasad’s husband is among the stranded crew. Prasad said she has spent hours contacting government agencies to help her husband, a hotel manager for Carnival.

“He is becoming unmotivated. He’s trapped in a cabin, “said Prasad. “It is not good for your mental health.”

Angela Savard, Canada’s foreign affairs spokeswoman, said the government was continuing to explore options for returning Canadians home.

Garat reported from Montevideo, Uruguay. Associated Press journalists Dee-Ann Durbin in Detroit and Rob Gillies in Toronto contributed to this report.