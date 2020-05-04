The collapse of the State Public Employment Service (SEPE) has prevented nearly four million Spaniards affected by a Temporary Employment Regulation File (ERTE) collect your subsidy until April. After two months of waiting, there are still citizens who have not received the benefit and do not know if they will do so in May.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Economy, Yolanda Díaz’s portfolio, has designed a section to check the status of unemployment benefits from ERTE. That is, if the employment file has been accepted and if you can receive the benefit on May 10. A service that after several attempts does not work.

The first step is to enter the official SEPE page, access the pestaña Procedures and services ’tab and select‘ People ’. The next is to click on ‘Consultations of the provision’ and finally enter your personal data. Specifically, you must include the NIF, the last 10 positions of the bank account and the phone number.

Almost 60 days of collapse

Many users have denounced the collapse of the SEPE website on social networks, since they have not been able to know if they will finally collect the benefit in May or will continue to wait for a solution from the Ministry of Labor. After almost 60 days, the SEPE website continues to give no answers or guarantees.

On March 30, two weeks after the state of alarm was decreed by the coronavirus crisis, the autonomous communities registered more than 300,000 ERTEs that affected two million workers.

The Administration is not being able to digest the avalanche of temporary employment regulations. More than 4.5 million are affected and not everyone will be able to collect the aid on May 10.

Workforce increase

In this situation, the Ministry of Labor It has been forced to reinforce the staff of its physical offices. First in March, it announced that it would strengthen public employment services with a thousand interim from the job boards to streamline bureaucratic procedures and deal with this barrage of ERTE.

An announcement that adds to the increase in staff to reinforce the telephone attention. A phone that continues to collapse and without giving answers to the thousands of workers who for another month find themselves without a response from the Executive.

Insufficient rhythm

According to data from the administration, some 80,000 daily benefits and, taking into account the slowdown, the pace will not be enough to release all unemployment benefits before the end of April.

A situation that threatens to delay part of the disbursements for another month, which means that some workers will not collect the benefit until June 10.