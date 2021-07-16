Thousands of Boeing 737s under inspection for possible switch failures

Despite its efforts, Boeing seems unable to shake off the problems with its aircraft. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requested that all Boeing 737 operators carry out a series of inspections for possible failures in the cabin pressure switches.

The FAA executive order explains that airlines must repeatedly test the switches and replace them if necessary. This move comes after an operator reported in September that the two pressure switches on three different Boeing 737 models failed the functional test, according to ..

According to the FAA, a fault in the cabin pressure switches could cause the altitude warning system to not activate. Consequently, if the altitude exceeds 10,000 feet (3,050 meters), oxygen levels could become “dangerously low”. It’s that aircraft cabins are pressurized to the equivalent of 8,000 feet (2,438 m).

The Boeing 737s had already been inspected by the manufacturer

Photo by Dan Lohmar on Unsplash

Boeing reviewed the problem in question, including the expected failure rate of the switches, but determined that it did not represent a safety concern. However, following the alarm from the US aviation authority, he said that “supports the FAA initiative“to make the inspection of this component mandatory in Boeing 737s.

The investigation by the FAA and the company determined in May that “the failure rate of both switches is much higher than initially estimated and therefore poses a safety concern.” However, fortunately no in-flight failures have been reported of the pressure switches on the Boeing 737.

Since 2012, and as required by the FAA, Boeing has used two cabin pressure switches instead of one. This configuration, due to the importance of the mechanism, seeks to provide redundancy in case of possible failures. In the case of the airline that reported the problem, as mentioned at the beginning, both switches failed the functional tests.

The review order applies to all versions of the Boeing 737, including the 737 Max. However, this is not related to the problems that this model airplane suffered and that resulted in two fatal accidents with 346 deaths in total. The directive reaches 2,502 registered aircraft in the US and 9,315 worldwide.

Also in Ezanime.net