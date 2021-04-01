Thousands of Athletic fans skip the measures to fire the team before the Cup final

The Athletic play this Saturday the final of the Copa del Rey last year in front of the Real society. The expedition left this Thursday for Seville and, leaving Lezama, thousands of fans were waiting to see them off. In other times they would be very beautiful images, but in times of pandemic they are not the images that should be seen.

The followers gathered in the surroundings of the sports city of the Bilbao team, bypassing all the restrictions implemented by the Basque government to combat Covid-19: no safety distance and some with misplaced masks. The authorities had asked the fans for caution but they ignored all indications and came to fire the team en masse.

Around 10 am, people began to arrive, summoned through social networks. The players were cheered on their arrival in Lezama by the fans present who did not keep their distance and all security measures were bypassed. After seeing the crowds, the Athletic He posted a message on his official networks: “We know it is complicated with these emotions but, please, respect all security measures.”