Thousands of Athletic fans fail to comply with security measures and cause disturbances before the Cup final

Thousands of fans of Athletic They have gathered this afternoon in the central street Licenciado Poza in Bilbao without maintaining the preventive measures established in the face of the pandemic despite the numerous calls made to avoid crowds on this day in which the Bilbao team will play the final of the Cup Next to the Real society.

Many young people dressed in T-shirts, scarves and flags of their team have come to this well-known area of ​​bars in Bilbao, where they have occupied both the sidewalks and the road.

What’s more several Athletic Bilbao fans have crossed several containers and set fire to one of them This afternoon on Calle Licenciado Pozas and the Ertzaintza had to intervene to disintegrate the thousands of fans who had gathered in the place without keeping the security measures required due to the pandemic.

Throughout the afternoon, many fans have gathered at this point, hours before the Copa del Rey final, and The Ertzaintza has come to the place before the agglomeration of people in this street, as confirmed by the Department of Security. The same sources have indicated that some people have crossed containers and thrown objects at Ertzaintza agents.