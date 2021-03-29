Thousands of animals could starve after the crisis caused in the Suez Canal

Despite the Suez Canal unblocking this morning, thousands of animals have been dehydrated, hungry and possibly dying since the blockade began.

Caged at least 20 cattle boats, thousands of animals suffer from dehydration and famine as a result of the crisis caused by the ship Ever Given. Despite the fact that the huge cargo ship was partially moved this morning and circulation will resume shortly, the six-day blockade puts thousands of head of cattle at risk.

200 vessels with animal crews in danger

Photo: Suez CANAL / AFP)

The global trade route passed 6 days blocked by a cargo ship, which is traversed along the Suez Canal. The boat prevented step not only to other ships with merchandise, but to those with live animals inside. According to Insider, the biggest concern is boats with cattle on board.

According to Washington Post coverage, about 200 cattle boats were completely stopped. Not only that, but the animals are not receiving the food they need to survive. It is estimated that if the problem does not find a solution soon, they could die inside:

“My biggest fear is that the animals will run out of food and water and get trapped on the boats because they cannot be unloaded elsewhere for paperwork reasons,” Gerit Weidinger, EU coordinator for the charity, told The Guardian. Animals International.

Death would be the best way out for trapped animals. They are likely to suffer from stress, anxiety, possible injury, and increasing and incessant hunger. Many of them cannot lie down, according to Weidinger. For him, the problem is “basically a biohazard time bomb for animals, the crew and anyone involved“.

Regarding the problem, Spanish authorities ordered do not send loaded boats with living beings bound for Jordan or Saudi Arabia at the moment. In contrast, the Romanian Ministry of Agriculture remained silent to questions from the international media. Once the Suez Canal returns to normal, the consequences for the livestock aboard the trapped ships will be known.

