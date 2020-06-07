© Provided by the Associated Press

Protesters protest the death of African-American George Floyd when he was detained by police in Minneapolis during a mobilization near the White House in Washington on Saturday, June 6, 2020. (AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Multitudes of protests against racism and police brutality filled some of the most famous sites in the United States, where tens of thousands of people marched peacefully on Saturday in scenarios many times more festive than tension.

As they wore face masks and petitioned the police for reforms, protesters gathered in dozens of places from coast to coast, while numerous people in North Carolina waited for hours to see the golden coffin with the remains of George Floyd, an African-American born in this state. and whose death at the hands of the Minneapolis police sparked an expanding movement.

A man uses a megaphone during a protest at the death of George Floyd on the Golde Gate Bridge in San Francisco on Saturday, June 6, 2020. (AP Photo / Jeff Chiu)

Perhaps it was the biggest day of mobilizations since Floyd’s death 12 days ago and it happened at a time when many cities have begun to lift the curfews that the authorities imposed due to the initial waves of fires, attacks and looting of businesses. . Authorities have reduced restrictions and also the number of arrests.

The demonstrations expanded to four other continents and ended in clashes in two European cities.

The largest protest in the United States reportedly took place in Washington, where numerous protesters crowded streets closed to traffic. On a hot and humid day, the discontents gathered in front of the Capitol, in the National Malol complex of monuments and in neighborhoods.

Some turned the intersections into dance floors. Snacks and water were offered in tents. In one block, the sound of bells from a van selling ice cream competed with the noise of a helicopter passing overhead.

Pamela Reynolds said she is interested in increased police accountability.

“The laws protect them,” said the 37-year-old African-American teacher. Among the changes he wants is for officers to use body cameras and federal police officers to be prohibited from grabbing people by the neck.

Many groups headed for the White House, which was reinforced with a new fence and extra security measures. Inside the presidential mansion you could hear the choirs and cheers of the protesters. President Donald Trump, who has asked the authorities to suppress the disorders, had no public events.

The protests expanded to the Trump Golf Club outside Miami, where some 100 non-congressmen gathered. Elsewhere, the scenes of the protests included some of the nation’s most famous sites.

Peaceful protesters crossed the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco and the Brooklyn Bridge in New York. They walked the Hollywood boulevards and downtown Nashville, Tennessee street, famous for its bars and restaurants with scenery and country music.

Pithard reported from Los Angeles and Foreman from Raeford, North Carolina. Associated Press journalists across the United States contributed to this report.