Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation Welcomes Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare to the Board

Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI), a non-profit organization working at the nexus of science, technology and public health, is pleased to announce that Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare, will join the board of TLI. Bringing significant experience in healthcare leadership and global healthcare perspectives, Moopen broadens the spectrum and scope of TLI’s programs and projects that focus on global health, including regenerative medicine and chronic disease, Limb Loss, Rehabilitation Medicine, and the Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Mental Health.

Bill Oldham, TLI Founder and President, said: “We are pleased to have a woman of Alisha’s caliber, experience and accomplishments on our esteemed board. Alisha is an internationally influential person, with sensitivity and compassion to ensure that quality health care services are provided to people wherever they reside and regardless of their ability to pay for such care. We look forward to your input, guidance and participation as TLI breaks new ground for innovation and leadership on critical issues that impact on national and international medical care “.

Moopen currently leads Aster DM Healthcare’s operations in India and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), oversees strategic direction and development, and spearheads expansion into new markets, primarily in the Western Hemisphere with the creation of a hospital in the Cayman Islands.

In 2018, Moopen was chosen by the World Economic Forum as a Young Global Leader and was recognized as one of the World’s 100 Most Important Leaders in Asia and the GCC. Forbes Middle East magazine chose Moopen as one of the Top Indian Leaders of the Next Generation. He also received the Emerging Leaders in Healthcare Award from the Khaleej Times in 2018.

“Alisha exemplifies the skills and experience of a leading executive who can address the key challenges of healthcare systems, providers and payers around the world,” said Reed Hartley, CEO of TLI. “His track record and experience are consistent with our mission to use data and technology to achieve better health outcomes for population management and to ensure access to safe, quality and affordable health care.”

Moopen, a counselor to the Aster DM Foundation and involved in social welfare through the Aster volunteer program, is an active philanthropist. She is a certified accountant with the Scottish Institute of Certified Accountants and previously worked at Ernst & Young. He graduated from the University of Michigan with a distinction in Finance and Accounting.

Moopen said: “It is a true honor to join the TLI board and I look forward to helping advance quality healthcare for more people through TLI’s far-reaching and innovative projects. Throughout my career at Aster DM Healthcare, I have worked to promote scientific discovery and improve access to healthcare. Together we are overcoming real-world challenges such as the ravages of COVID-19 in all parts of the world, especially in our hospitals in India. Thanks to TLI, I will have the ability to expand our involvement in current and emerging healthcare issues and projects, including the Aster Cayman Medcity project, and to work toward further advancement with improved physical and mental health. “

About TLI

The Thought Leadership and Innovation Foundation (TLI) is a non-profit organization that works at the nexus of science, technology and public health, innovating to achieve superior prevention, treatment and results for those with medical diagnoses that affect their quality of life. TLI helps patients across the country and around the world achieve better healthcare outcomes. Visit www.thoughtfoundation.org and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Aster DM Healthcare

Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest integrated healthcare service providers operating in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and emerging healthcare player in India. Through its network of 27 hospitals, 115 clinics and 224 pharmacies, the organization provides a complete cycle of care to all segments of the population. With an intrinsic emphasis on clinical excellence, we are one of the few entities in the world with a strong presence in primary, secondary, tertiary and quaternary healthcare through our hospitals and clinics. We have more than 21,000 dedicated employees in the countries where we are present: www.asterdmhealthcare.com.

