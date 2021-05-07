‘Those who wish my death’ – To the face

‘Those who wish my death’ It has reminded me of the existence of ‘Firestorm’, a film that in 1998 starred Howie Long, a former American football player who threatened a film career, which was ultimately very brief. Perhaps you remember him being kicked off a train by Christian Slater in ‘Broken Arrow: Nuclear Alarm’. Perhaps. ‘Firestorm’ was what you would call an action movie, and nothing more than cheap and very heap ‘action’ in which a firefighter had to play John McClane during a mighty wildfire.

If you have not seen it, do not worry, you do not miss anything. Carnaza for what they called a “video store.”

And if they didn’t see either ‘Those who wish my death’Actually, nothing will happen either. It is more of the same, and the same type of film as that one: An action movie, in other words, no more … but that’s right, well done. Pretty well done, actually. To begin with, her protagonist is Angelina Jolie and not a bag of muscles, and she is also surrounded by actors as solvent as Jon Bernthal, Nicholas Hoult, Aidan Gillen or the young Finn Little, who allows himself the luxury of calling her bitter and skinny. Jolie on her fucking face. With a pair.

A Jolie who plays a traumatized firefighter – how not – to whom fate gives her a chance to redeem herself. On paper, nothing new; on the screen for practical purposes, either. ‘Those who wish my death’ It does not stand out precisely for its originality, as in reality most films do not, even if, for the benefit of the cause, we pretend that we are not aware of it. Certainly not as much as Taylor Sheridan, a filmmaker very aware of the direction the wind blows.

Y ‘Those who wish my death’ is no exception. A more than modic suspense thriller, that fits like a glove to your needs and that works so well as to be happy to ignore according to what things in appearance, more typical of the cinema than of reality. A thriller that offers exactly what you would expect, in just 100 minutes and in which slowly but surely there is no scene that does not add to a purpose as noble as at the same time, and above all, so honest. It is what it is, with self-respect, dignity and good handwriting.

A remarkable version of the film that seems and is where despite its simplicity and conciseness, everything relevant is well defined. Sheridan shows his intelligence as a storyteller by discriminating superfluous information and taking advantage of the viewer’s experience as such to go to degello, but without sacrificing the strength or coherence of a highly effective and not at all gratuitous proposal. A pragmatic and very convincing film that, above all, respects both itself and the viewer it is addressing (to the face).

