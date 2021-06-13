Those who win must govern for all: Andrés Manuel López Obrador

MEXICO CITY.

Once the elections are over, the differences between whoever wins and their opponents must be overcome in order to govern for all, said President Andrés Manuel López Obrador yesterday.

When supervising the works of the Barranca Larga-Ventanilla highway, which will connect the city of Oaxaca with the coast, he pointed out that it is factious to govern for a single party when you come to power.

“When you come to government, you have to govern for everyone. You cannot arrive and govern only for one party, that is factual. And what is being factious? Well, it’s just taking care of one group, one part, and that’s how a party is, ”he said.

López Obrador assured that the budget is not for a political party, but for the entire people, so in his administration the practices of only favoring a few have already ended.

“Government is everyone, regardless of party, that is democracy. There may be differences and the campaigns have just passed and there were elections, but once the government is constituted, everyone has to be attended to. It is not that: ‘let’s see, you are not with me, you did not vote for me, you are not going to receive anything’; that is over, “he said.

The government is not factious: President

López Obrador resumed in Guerrero and Oaxaca his tours of the country; the budget is the people’s money and it has to be distributed fairly, he said.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador assured that his government is not factious and does not support states governed by a specific party.

In his tour of Oaxaca, the head of the Executive said that there are governors, such as Alejandro Murat, with whom there is good coordination to exercise the budget.

“We can be in different parties or have different movements or parties as their origin, but when you come to the government you have to govern for everyone. You cannot go to government and govern only for one party, that is factious.

“There may be differences, and the campaigns have just passed and there were elections, but once the government is constituted, everyone has to be attended to, it’s not that: ‘Let’s see, you’re not with me, you didn’t vote for me , you’re not going to get anything. ‘ That is over ”, established the head of the Executive.

He added that the budget is money that is obtained from contributions and taxes and that is why it belongs to all Mexicans and you should not have preferences.

“The budget does not belong to any party, the budget is the money of all the people and it has to be administered and distributed fairly, and we have to seek the unity of all the people,” he declared.

López Obrador began his tour of Guerrero and Oaxaca in which he resumed promoting social programs that he was unable to speak about during the electoral ban.

On the other hand, the highway that will connect the city of Oaxaca with the coast will be completed in a year, announced the President on a supervision tour of the work.

“I will be coming to supervise this work, every so often I will be doing the same, so that what Jorge Mendoza (director of Banobras) informed us here, which we are going to inaugurate in July next year, is fulfilled. we take him at his word, “he said.

He said that the construction of the highway is an example of how his government promised to complete the works that had interrupted previous administrations.

“This road can be a laboratory to demonstrate how to work in the field of works, because this road was stopped, stopped, for many years. And it has already restarted and is going to end. This is an example of how we should start and finish the works ”, he commented.

The construction of the highway is 67% complete and it is expected that once completed it will allow going from the capital of Oaxaca to the coast in two and a half hours and not in the six thirty that are currently used, explained Jorge Mendoza, owner of Banobras.