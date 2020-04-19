Confinement also serves to get to know the protagonists of the sports world a little more closely. Or, at least, know parts of them or opinions unknown to date. The Italian tennis player Fabio Fognini He confessed in an interview with the newspaper ‘Il Corriere della Sera’ and there, among many other topics, he talked about football and the intention of that sport to return to competition as soon as possible.

“For me (those who rule in soccer) they are crazy. Thousands of people have died and they think about soccer. They joke with people’s health because they are simply pursuing the business. What is the reopening point without spectators? What is the meaning of empty San Siro? Doesn’t exist come on“, knowingly admitted that tennis will not return, at least, until July 13.

In addition, Fognini also hinted at what he could do once he decides to hang the racket permanently. “I discussed it with Flavia (her partner) these days. This period forces you to reflect. I don’t think about training, I’m not interested in an academy either. I see myself as the owner of a scouting club like Francesco Totti in soccer. I have an eye for tennis talent. It’s an idea that intrigues me, “he snapped.

TALK TOGETHER WITH MORATA

The Italian has been one of the most active on social networks in recent times and he even had time to chat live on Instagram with Álvaro Morata. The footballer also left him a few comments in the form of ‘zasca’ towards his white past. “I regret having worn other shirts in Spain in addition to Atlético“

