“Those who rape are not men, they are some men”

One day after debate ‘to six’ For the regional elections of the Community of Madrid, Risto Mejide wanted to send a message to Mónica García. And it is that the presenter of Todo es lie did not sit well with a few words that the More Madrid candidate did about sexual assaults.

Cuatro’s space has collected Mónica García’s response to Rocío Monasterio for accusing the men of being behind an abuse of a young woman in the Parque del Oeste. “I’m going to give you a scoop, Mrs. Monastery. Do you know who rapes, who murders, who sexually harasses? The men, “said the utility.

The response on the face of Más Madrid did not sit well with the host of Todo es lie, who has taken the opportunity to give his opinion from the program. “Let’s see, by allusions. This is Aristotelian logic … “, has advanced.

“I’m very sorry, Mrs. García. Those who rape, those who murder, and those who abuse they are not men, they are some men, criminals in fact, “he added.

“If you say men are putting us all in the same bag, which is in the sack of criminals “, Mejide has settled, visibly upset.