Those who have not been vaccinated do not plan to do so: survey puts up the goal of 70% immunized COVID in the US

A new Gallup poll reported that Americans who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 are unlikely to change their minds, making it difficult to reach the goal of 70% immunization for the 4th of July of the government of Joe Biden and the economic recovery.

At the national level, President Biden wanted 70% of adults in the U.S. to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the national Independence Day holiday, but 18 million people are still short of that goal, while fewer people are turning up for immunization.

At the national level, more than 51% of adults have received at least one dose COVID-19, while more than 42% have been fully vaccinated. Figures include tourists from other countries who have come to the US to get immunized, while many locals reject vaccines, noted The New York Times.

Particularly this week in New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo set the same figure to return to “normality”, a goal that also seems still far away, especially among Hispanics and Blacks in NYC, according to the latest statistics.

According to the national poll released this week by the analytics and consulting firm Gallup, 78% of those who have refused to get the vaccine said it is “little or not at all” likely to reconsider their decision.

Only 2% said they are very likely to change their mind and 19% responded that it is “somewhat likely” that they will eventually get vaccinated, which is equivalent to 5% of all American adults, Pix11 noted.

To counter the reluctance, many governorates – including New York – have been testing creative approaches to encourage people to get vaccinated, including lottery prizes, cash vouchers, scholarships, savings bonds, amusement park tickets, and even free hunting and fishing licenses. Besides that those already vaccinated can move with fewer restrictions within and outside the country.

“I think almost everyone thinks that whatever works, whatever vaccinates people, we want to try because we know that it is the key to getting out of this pandemic, to change our economy “said North Carolina Democratic Governor Roy Cooper.

Ohio awarded its first prize of $ 1 million after Republican Gov. Mike DeWine announced the Vax-a-Million drawing. Subsequently, the Associated Press reported that the vaccination rate in that state increased by about 33%, although it remains low compared to the rate earlier this year.

Gallup data suggest that the maximum vaccination cap could be approximately 80% of American adults, medium or long term.

Reasons for not getting vaccinated vary among Americans. According to Gallup, some cite a desire to make sure the vaccine is safe (23%), while others believe they would not get seriously ill if they contracted the virus (20%). Some expressed concern about the rapid schedule for vaccine development (16%) or distrust of doses in general (16%).

Of those surveyed, 10% said they already have “immunity” because they have had COVID-19, while 10% cite allergies or related concerns as the reason they do not plan to get vaccinated.

People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving their final dose of Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19, or the single dose from Johnson & Johnson, depending on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

On New York, both the city and the state have established several attractions to stimulate vaccination among adults and youth, including tickets to shows, food stamps, and raffles for money and college scholarships.

