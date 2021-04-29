Those who have non-traditional sex tend to consume illicit drugs, according to study

People who use illicit drugs have non-traditional sex in private, since the use of substances is related to the liberalization of sexual practices. This is one of the conclusions of experts from various UK universities who explored the combination of drugs and sex in almost 1,000 participants.

Experts point out as non-traditional sex practices the fact of having casual sex, having sex with strangers, having sex with friends, public sex, BDSM practices (Bondage, Domination, Submission, Sadism and Masochism), and other “sexual behaviors outside the traditional practices of monogamy and reproductive sex.”

The survey was conducted among those attending a music festival in English in 2016 and 2019 “to assess the prevalence of polydrug use and examine whether people who use illicit drugs are more likely to engage in sexual behavior considered more liberal, ”the researchers wrote.

When conducting the research, the experts demonstrated that “people who reported using multiple drugs in the past 12 months were significantly more likely to engage in non-traditional sexual behaviors”Reads the study published in the journal Contemporary Drug Problems.

“This exploratory study suggests that the normalization of drugs and the liberalization of consensual sexual practices are related,” says the research that confirms that there is some truth in the old cry of “sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll.”

The researchers recorded the openness with which the respondents agreed to talk about their sexual practices and drug use, since “most of the respondents, particularly the younger ones, were equally relaxed when talking about drug use and sexual practice”, Reflecting a laid-back attitude when it comes to talking about personal experience between the sheets, even when it’s liberal.

“The normalization of the use of recreational drugs may be associated with the liberalization of sexual practice,” say the authors, who also point out a relationship between both practices on a regular basis and as part of the leisure activities practiced by young people.

In addition, drug use and the liberalization of sexual behaviors respond to a global context where certain drugs have been legalized in various countries and “marriage laws have become significantly less controlling, with divorce laws being relaxed and marriage expanding to include same-sex couples. “