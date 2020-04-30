Google’s leader in Brazil for nine years, Fábio Coelho has had to reinvent himself several times in the job. “In the beginning, people had a desktop computer, today the connection is by cell phone and we talk about artificial intelligence,” exemplifies him, who has been working from home for the coronavirus for seven weeks, as well as the search giant’s 3,000 employees in Brazil.

Straight from the home office, he seeks to use his own experience to help Google partners – from small traders to the largest companies in the country – to also adapt to the new times of social isolation. For him, companies that have not yet undergone their digital transformation will have to do so now – and need to keep in mind that the digital world “is not just another channel”.

“It will be necessary to rethink stores and offices. The physical world will be a space for experiences, but activities will need to happen anywhere”, says Coelho, in an exclusive interview with state. For the executive, who sees with concern the moment of political and economic instability in the country, Google’s role is “to help with data and information”.

He cites as examples the company’s efforts with authorities to correctly inform the population about the coronavirus, as well as the Community Mobility Report, which measures respect for social isolation and can serve as a basis for public policies. The executive believes that in the future it will be possible to return to the offices, but does not know when. “Whoever has a deadline for the resumption is playing the lottery,” he says. Below are the main parts of the interview.

Mr. has been commanding 3,000 people from home for seven weeks. How was that process?

Google had already learned about coronavirus in Korea and other countries. We had to adapt these protocols to the reality of Brazil. We are 100% at a distance. I don’t want to lessen the challenge of those who have physical operations. For us, it was easier than I expected – we are a technology company and we have platforms that allow remote work. My role as a leader was to make sure people were safe. Quarantine is very different for those who are single or have small children, they are different conditions and you cannot judge. But we knew it was going to happen, just as we know that we’re going to go back to the office, but we don’t know when.

Many companies are slashing budgets in the face of the crisis, and spending on marketing and advertising falls into these cuts. Is Google feeling impact here in Brazil?

We did notice a small change, but we also have signs that point to normality in a little while. Our job here, more than just having ads, is to help clients with strategies. We have data-rich platforms that show the variation in consumer behavior, and this is relevant for partners. We cannot be refractory to their reality: we seek to create opportunities without being opportunistic.

Mr. he said he knows he will return to the office. Is there a deadline for that?

No. Anyone who says they have a deadline to resume is playing the lottery. But I believe that there is a process in which it will be possible to resume economic activity, with safety and health. For this to happen, the more we can respect the principles of quarantine, as a responsible society, the better we will be. It may take a few months to resume, it may be a gradual return. Our part is to help with data, with information. With our platforms, we are able to understand changes in consumption, social interaction and economic impact. Maslow’s pyramid of basic needs will change at that time. It looks like a century, but it’s a few weeks, right? How will the new normal be? Nobody knows. I believe that the role of offices and schools will change – but it is necessary to understand different realities. It is different to study at a private school and have internet at home or at a public one and barely have connectivity. Perhaps this reinforces the need for everyone to have good quality access in the future.

How does Fábio Coelho, an individual, arrive in this future?

I’ve been at Google for nine years and I had to reinvent myself several times. Today’s Google is different from 2011 or 2015. This concept of having to reinvent and relearn will not change. Today, I can spend more time with my family, I save time in traffic, I realized that I am more focused on videoconferencing. At the same time, there are delicate aspects, such as the loss of relatives, friends, social withdrawal. I haven’t seen my parents in three months. I am learning to value personal, physical interactions, and I think that goes for everyone. You will need to rethink stores and offices. The physical world will be a space for experiences, but activities will need to be able to be carried out anywhere. There is a lot of talk in “omnichannel” retail, in several channels. Companies will need to be like that too. They will be complementary worlds.

What advice do you have for those who have to do a digital transformation with forceps, right now?

It is something that cannot be cosmetic. It is necessary to think about data and channels and have centralized command, endorsement by the president or leader executive. Digital is no longer a channel. Now, digital is the company. Some say that, in this period, e-commerce went from 10% to 20% of the company’s revenue. However, 20% do not support a company. Digital needs to be at the center, focusing on data. They serve to feed customer relationship strategies. Whoever does not make this transformation will not be competitive to be present in the market in the future, unfortunately.

We are experiencing a serious political and economic moment in Brazil. How does Google see this?

Google’s role is to help Brazil and Brazilians, we are inserted in the country’s social fabric. We observe the state of the Brazilian situation with concern, because the concern comes from instability. The greater the instability, the more it presents itself as an element in a crisis such as that of Covid-19, which by definition is already quite serious. Our focus is to work on what we can impact. We are not involved in politics, but in public policies that can help the citizen. We helped the government to make the Emergency Aid application available to people, the Ministry of Health to bring information to people. It is doing what we know, with platform, data and assistance to the ecosystem, with resources for small companies, for journalism, donations for health. The moment is difficult and will pass, but the Brazilian has an ability to adapt that is admirable. We have to help 210 million to reinvent themselves, stay safe and recycle. I believe that we will come out of this crisis better and more sympathetically.

Google released a report on the movement of people in cities during this period of social isolation. What do you have to say about him?

We look at this moment with concern. We hope that the authorities can use these studies to guide the population. If you notice that there is a little relaxation from the quarantine, it is an issue. I think, as important as people staying at home, is that they respect the distance when they need to leave the house, choosing schedules and taking the necessary precautions. We need to insist on these pillars.

One is discussed postponement of the General Data Protection Law, a law that can change the digital landscape a lot. What is Google’s position on this?

For the law to take effect, it is necessary to have the agency (National Data Protection Authority). It will bring rules that are fair and clear to all, that there is legal certainty. This is an important topic: if there is a postponement, it is part of that moment. It is always time to think about data law, but it makes sense to promote such a postponement, not least because it allows this subject to come up, with more focus. In addition, it is necessary to think about small and medium-sized companies, which are looking for their survival, focusing on cash.

