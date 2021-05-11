Those who get vaccinated will receive free tickets to the main attractions of New York City

New York City is doing everything possible, and impossible, to getting more and more New Yorkers vaccinated against COVID-19, from eliminating appointments and eligibility limits to creating more immunization centers in neighborhoods. But if this were not enough, now he announced that whoever injects will receive tickets to the main attractions of the Big Apple such as the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, the Bronx Zoo and the Coney Island Aquarium.

But in addition to these attractions, which will include some presentations at Lincoln Center, the free tickets will also be to witness sports matches of some of the city’s teams, such as that of ‘Brooklyn Cyclones’ baseball and the professional football New York City Football Club (NYCFC),

“Anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated, now is the time. And we want to make it easier and we want it to be fun, and we want to give you some incentive. So today, we announced incentives that I think will really encourage some of the people who just haven’t gotten used to the idea or have been waiting for the right time. This is the right time: free tickets, ”Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday.

The Mayor reported that the City had administered more than 7 million vaccines, but the vaccination rate was falling sharply since April when they got up to 115,000 vaccines in a single day, in contrast to last Friday when it was less than 60,000 injections and less than 16,000 on Sunday.

“Each person who is vaccinated helps to advance everything,” said De Blasio, adding that we have arrived “To the point where supply exceeds demand.”

The City’s goal is for 5 million New Yorkers to be fully vaccinated by June, but with 20 days until the end of May, that figure is currently at 3 million.

In addition to the incentives announced by the City this Monday, last week Governor Andrew Cuomo offered tickets to Yankees and Mets games for those who get vaccinated at those teams’ stadiums the same day they go to see a game, and this Monday it offered free MetroCard cards to those who inject themselves at some Subway stations starting Wednesday.

Similar initiatives have taken place in other parts of the country, such as in New Jersey that started a campaign to give out free beers who is injecting.

This is how vaccination goes in NY:

In the state:

16,714,259 doses administered. 60% of the population over 18 years old has at least one dose. 48.4% have it already at two doses. 24.7% of vaccinated between the ages of 16 to 25 years. 66.5% of vaccinated in those 75 years and older.

In NYC: