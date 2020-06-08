Anyone entering the UK from abroad will have to isolate themselves today for 14 days to prevent further outbreaks of coronavirus, and fines of up to 1,000 pounds ($ 1,250) will be imposed on those who violate the regulations.

Those arriving by plane, ferry or train, including UK citizens, must also provide an address where they will be quarantined.

However, there are exemptions for workers in some industries, such as road transport and medical professionals who provide essential care.

All other travelers are required to fill out a “Public Health Passenger Locator” form upon arrival.

Failure to comply with this obligation may also incur a fine of £ 100 ($ 125), or travelers will be denied entry.

If they cannot provide an address, the government will organize the accommodation at the traveler’s expense and investigate whether the rules are followed.

According to British Home Secretary Priti Patel, although Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, the rest of the United Kingdom, have set their own measures, the laws were designed “to prevent a second outbreak” of coronavirus.

The measure particularly affects the aviation sector, the hardest hit by the health crisis as well as tourism in general, with closed airports, planes on the ground and thousands of lost jobs.

In that regard, the UK’s three largest airlines have brought legal action against the government in an attempt to override the quarantine rules that are in effect today.

The owner of British Airways, along with Ryanair and EasyJet, sent a letter prior to the court action explaining why they believe the movements, which will force air passengers arriving from abroad to isolate themselves for 14 days, are illogical and unfair .

The airlines argue that quarantine measures are stricter than those applied where the risks are greater and impose greater restrictions on arrivals than on people infected with the virus.

For his part, Ryanair airline director Michael O’Leary told the BBC that you could be in a supermarket, on the beach or on the golf course in the unlikely event that authorities call you, ” all they will have is a mobile phone number. “

According to O’Leary, even the Home Office recognized that the rules were unenforceable.

The measure is implemented at the same time that the restrictions on quarantine imposed on March 23 in the United Kingdom, continue to relax despite the number of infections and deaths from the virus that still persists in British territory.

Starting today, some non-essential stores, car dealerships and workers can reopen if they really need to.

The United Kingdom records a total 40,542 deaths from coronavirus, according to the British Department of Health.