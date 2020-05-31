The Manacori Rafa Nadal, current number two in the world, has assured that he does not believe that it is necessary to seek “a new normal” after the coronavirus pandemic, but this will be the one that everyone accepts, and he regretted that those who “make political decisions” do so “thinking that there are new elections.”

“I have very clear opinions, but unfortunately I cannot pronounce on whether things are being done well, very well, badly or fatally, because the reality is that what I say in the end is taken as a political issue. We are in such a sensitive moment that everything becomes politicized “, he pointed out in an interview to El País Semanal.

In this sense, he wanted to distance himself from the political parties. “What difference does it make to me if Vox, the PP, Podemos, the PSOE, Ciudadanos or whatever is doing it well? I do not care Casado, Abascal, Arrimadas, Iglesias or Sánchez. Get us out of this and have the fewest deaths possible and the least economic impact possible, “he said.

“But there is a problem in politics, and that is that those who make decisions, unfortunately, always do it thinking that there are new elections. In an ideal world, it would be very positive if, in such a situation, the decision makers were the best in each field and without any political aspiration, “he said.” A very complicated future is coming and we are going to need the experience of the best to get out of this, “he added.

Further, The Balearic said that he does not believe in the concept of “new normality”. “I imagine the tracks and the stadiums full, which is how I like to see them. You have to be patient and find medicine, but I don’t believe in looking for a new normal. The new normality will be the one that we accept. I like to see people, hug people, share with people … and we have to look for this again. We cannot settle for just eternally complying with distancing measures, “he said.

Lastly, he appreciated the initiative of the International Tennis Federation (ITF), the WTA and the ATP to help more than 800 tennis players from outside the ‘Top 100’ who have suffered the consequences of the stoppage due to the coronavirus. “I am part of the Players Council and I think that We have a responsibility to try to help sport prevail in the best possible way, “he stressed..

“Different measures have been taken, and one of them is to create a fund for the hundred best players in the world to contribute an amount of money in order to help the rest of the players, who are having a hard time and experiencing difficult situations, and many ATP workers. This is a fund to help the world of tennis in general, not just players. In difficult times you are forced to think about the one who is worse than you, “he concluded.

