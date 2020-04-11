The pilot Nani Roma He has reproached those who mess with the businessman Amancio Ortega and has highlighted the importance of his work in the fight against the coronavirus. The two-time Dakar champion in cars and motorcycles remarked in statements to the Cadena Cope microphones that the Spanish businessman would not have been deceived with the tests to detect the presence of COVID-19. “Those who discuss their work are scoundrels”, he sentenced, in clear reference to the criticism expressed from Podemos towards the owner and founder of Inditex.

Many athletes have taken a step forward to contribute their grain of sand in the fight against the coronavirus, which already leaves more than 157,000 infected and some 15,843 dead. One of them has been Nani Roma, the two-time Dakar champion in motorcycles and cars, who did not hesitate to start a campaign to collect more than 400 glasses along with some other OffRoad pilots so that health personnel have greater protections in their care for those affected by coronavirus.

Speaking to Cope’s microphones, Nani Roma wanted to show his opposition with those who have attacked the Spanish businessman, Amancio Ortega. «Many of those who criticize Amancio Ortega have not been able to even lower their salaries and collect per diems. He saw it coming and he moved, we need talented people. Nothing would have happened if they had come to him for help, “says the pilot. “Nothing happens, He wouldn’t have been fooled by the tests, but brilliant people don’t usually get involved in politics. Those who discuss their work are scoundrels, “he adds.

Furthermore, Nani Roma criticized the lack of foresight of the Spanish government after seeing what was happening in Italy. “If you are responsible for the protection costs, you have to make a forecast when you see what has happened in Italy”, He said.