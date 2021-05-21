“Those who carry the VAR do not have to be referees”

05/21/2021 at 7:06 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The former national coach, Javier Clemente, has been critical of the VAR throughout the season in an interview for Radio MARCA: “Most of the referees have not played football and do not know certain things, so those who have to carry the VAR do not have to be a referee. The referee must be guided by football fundamentals”.

Spanish, what He has also managed teams such as Atlético de Madrid, Athletic Club or RCD Espanyol, has ensured that the video arbitration has a great margin for improvement: “I’ve been saying about the VAR for a long time, that nobody understands it, they have made a movie. For things to be solved, scary things have to happen and the VAR this season has been scary”.

The coach has also talked about Atlético de Madrid, whom he sees as champion despite the needs of Real Valladolid: “Atlético is the best team to win LaLiga, but they have a compromise match against Valladolid. It is more important not to descend than to be champion, it is the worst of football“.

Ramos and the national team, the eternal debate

Luis Enrique will announce the players called up for the Euro Cup next Monday and one of the names that arouses the most debate is Sergio Ramos, who has been injured for much of the season:If Luis Enrique summons Ramos I will support him 200%. He has arguments to know if he has to take you or not. I would have to speak with Ramos, with Madrid, with the doctors … “.

Along these lines, Clemente was clear about the calls: “I am not in favor of bringing to the national team only those who are well. I am more of the criterion of making a group with the one that is 100%. Some players are motivated by coming to the national team and it improves them at a time of ups and downs”.