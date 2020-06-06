Nicaraguans are watching Nicaraguans die, regardless of political or ideological positions, certainly in a context of high political polarization, socioeconomic crisis and now health … Nicaraguans at last.

We have seen friends, family, strangers and government officials die. It is inexplicable why survivors do not demand that their authorities apply the recommendations and sanitary measures of the WHO and PAHO.

What is this government betting on? To the death or death of the greatest number of Nicaraguans to use the tragedy and shake off “those old fools of the third age” who are a burden for the poorly managed finances of the INSS, and as an excuse to evade international pressure, sanctions and the political demands for freedom, democracy and true peace, along with all those that were born since April 2018.

Is it a viral genocide strategy as some suggest? An enormous act of irresponsibility under the principle that they no longer have “nothing to lose”?

Since the imposition of the “Swedish model” —of herd immunity— was announced to us, the fate of the victims was pre-established by those who hold power and are very well protected, avoiding the slightest risk of contagion … or has anyone seen any in the massive activities they promote using public employees and fans?

This strategy, if massive crime can be called that, has been criticized by various sectors within Nicaragua, and by international organizations, including the Organization of American States (OAS), and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (Oacnudh), high-level officials of the United States Department of State, Democratic and Republican congressmen, etc.

Could it be that we are mentally retarded that we do not see the perversity of this “Swedish maneuver” in the second poorest country on the continent? Undoubtedly, this very Hitlerian-style infamy must have been borne by someone who despises the Nicaraguan people.

The most sensible thing that has been presented is the proposal of the 34 Medical Associations already supported by PAHO calling for a self-quarantine.

Why the government does not seek an understanding with the private company, the Catholic Church, the evangelical denominations, unions, political parties and we face the disaster together, preparing ourselves now to face and face, the survivors, the terrible future that awaits us all Nicaraguans?

This government still has the possibility of betting on what is most valuable in a State such as the life of its citizens, not its death. Or have you already chosen the path of genocide, disguised as a pandemic?

The author is a member of the CEN of the Citizens for Freedom Party.