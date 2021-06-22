Those vaccinated who have had contact with a case of coronavirus will not have to quarantine

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias. (Photo: . / Mariscal)

People who have received the full vaccination schedule and have had close contact with a positive for coronavirus will not have to be quarantined, as agreed on Tuesday by Health and the communities, which have also given the green light to vaccinate pregnant women in any time of gestation. These are some of the novelties contemplated in the update of the COVID-19 Early Detection, Surveillance and Control Strategy approved at the meeting of the Public Health Commission.

From now on, those immunized who have had close contact with a positive should undergo a PCR at the beginning and another seven days after the last contact with the confirmed case and should avoid associating with vulnerable and unvaccinated people. In addition, these close contacts are recommended to wear a mask in their social interactions, not attend mass events and monitor the possible appearance of compatible symptoms.

Vaccination of pregnant women

At the meeting this Tuesday, Health and communities have also updated the eighth Vaccination Strategy against COVID-19 in Spain, which includes vaccination of pregnant women and lactating women with messenger RNA-type sera when appropriate according to the group of prioritization to which they belong and at any time of pregnancy.

This new revision of the strategy takes place when almost 50% of the population already has at least one dose of the vaccine, and almost 15 million immunized people are close to, a goal that was expected to have been reached last week.

To continue advancing in immunization, Spain has secured another two million Pfizer vaccines against the coronavirus this year, with which there are already more than 96 million …

