Those under 60 already vaccinated with AstraZeneca will receive a second dose of Pfizer

People under 60 years that as of February they began to receive a first dose of AstraZeneca complete their immunization against Covid with a second dose of Pfizer. This was agreed on Tuesday by the Public Health Commission, in which up to six communities have shown their opposition and which will continue to debate whether those who wish can voluntarily take the second dose of AstraZeneca, instead of Pfizer. The vaccination of this group will continue “in the coming days,” Health has reported, without specifying the date.

The decision was made after the Carlos III Health Institute published the preliminary results of a clinical trial that has endorsed the combination of these two vaccines, verifying a increase in antibodies and their neutralizing function of the virus with respect to those who only have one dose of AstraZeneca and note that the adverse effects are mild or moderate and similar to those caused by other vaccines.

“The Public Health Commission agrees that the second dose with mRNA vaccines (Pfizer) be given to people under 60 years of age who received the first dose of AstraZeneca,” the Ministry of Health reported at the end of a meeting that lasted four hours. As he added, “the possibility has been raised that those who do not wish to use Pfizer second dose and, given the extraordinary circumstances, can use AstraZeneca. This issue will continue to be discussed in the Public Health Commission.”

More than a week after some of the affected people should have started receiving their second dose of vaccine, 12 weeks after the first, and the thesis of the Ministry of Health has been imposed, who has been betting that they would be given Pfizer as a second dose since shortly after vaccination is suspended with AstraZeneca to those under 60 due to its possible links with rare but serious thrombotic episodes. However, these people may be able to choose to complete their immunization with AstraZeneca if the Interterritorial Council so decides, in line with the position defended by the Community of Madrid, Andalusia, Murcia, Galicia and, at least in previous weeks, also Aragón and Castilla- La Mancha.

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, promoted a few weeks ago extend the interval between doses from 12 to 16 weeks, to allow time for the Carlos III clinical trial to obtain its preliminary conclusions. In this line and after knowing the results of the scientific research, the proposal of the Ministry to the autonomous directors of Public Health has been combine the two vaccines.

The suspension of vaccination and the decision that has been made this Tuesday to resume it it only affects about two million people, under 60s and essential workers such as police, civil guards, military, firefighters or teachers who were originally called to be vaccinated with AstraZeneca. When that plan was discontinued as a thrombus precaution, it did not affect the people between 60 and 69 years, who will continue to be vaccinated with the Oxford University vaccine, or those under that age who they had not yet received any doses, which will be immunized with the other available vaccines – Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen – depending on their availability.

On the contrary, communities such as that of Madrid, Andalusia or Galicia have carried their defense until this Tuesday that those who began to be vaccinated with AstraZeneca had to complete the immunization with the same serum, because this is indicated in its technical data sheet and is also defended by the European Medicines Agency. In fact, Madrid, Andalusia and also Catalonia have been defending that the age criterion should be eliminated to administer AstraZeneca and together with others such as Murcia, have reported in recent days that they have thousands of doses of the British serum that they cannot use.

Efficient and safe

Despite this, the proposal that has been successful is that those under 60 who already have a first dose of AstraZeneca will be given a second dose of Pfizer. “They can receive it in an efficient and safe way”, The coordinator of the ISCIII Clinical Research Network, Jesús Antonio Frías, assured in the morning in the presentation of the preliminary conclusions of the clinical trial that Pfizer inoculated 441 volunteers between eight and 12 weeks after receiving a first dose of AstraZeneca.

It has been shown that people who antibodies increased their levels up to 150 times with respect to other group of 232 volunteers who did not receive this second dose. The ability of the first to neutralize the virus increased “seven to seven and a half times” compared to the latter, a higher rate than other studies have shown on the immune response after receiving two doses of AstraZeneca.

With respect to side effects of mixing AstraZeneca and Pfizer, the clinical trial asked volunteers, who reported consequences that they described as “mild” in 68.3% of the cases, “moderate” 30% and only 1.7% described them as “intense”, although none required hospitalization.

The main adverse effects were headache, malaise, or pain at the puncture site, appeared between 24 and 48 hours after the injection and disappeared after the third day.