If some players doubted the great possibilities of the Nintendo Switch, it showed its great capacity thanks to the arrival of the surprising The Witcher 3 adapted by the Saber Interactive team. All with a port that even left speechless to the creator of God of War, the exclusive PlayStation 4, who did not hesitate to share good words to the team through their social networks.

However, although this project It has been a good surprise for the playersIt seems that it will not end here. But recently the study has indicated that the console will surprise players very soon, although for the moment they have not been able to confirm what game it is. But, given the work done so far, no one can deny that great things are expected from this team.

The Witcher 3 | CD Projekt

These words were shared in his interview with the Wccftech media where the team’s CEO, Matthew Karch, spoke about the present and the future of the company. And as he demonstrated during his interview, it is clear that the team has not yet exploited the full potential of the hybrid console, confirming that they are currently working on new ports that will surprise players.

He mentions that they are big fans of the Nintendo console and believe that there is still great potential when it comes to their hardware and the platform they have to squeeze. They are currently developing for the console and, in addition to mentioning that there are many developers who can make themselves known with the Switch hardware, they believe that fans will be amazed at the games to come. Although, for the moment, without confirming some of those titles, nothing beyond itself ensures that continue working on the adaptation of World War Z.