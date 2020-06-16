Light is the company behind the camera technology of the Nokia 9 PureView, the popular mobile with five rear cameras.

Nokia recently introduced its new smartphones, the Nokia 8.3 5G and the Nokia 1.3 and Nokia 5.3. However, one of the company’s most prominent smartphones in recent months has been the Nokia 9 PureView, which has five rear cameras developed by the firm Light, a company that in recent hours has decided abandon the smartphone market.

The company responsible for most innovative mobile cameras, which debuted with the aforementioned Nokia device in 2019, has confirmed to the Android Authority that it is leaving the smartphone market: « No longer operates in the smartphone industry ». A comment that, as the same source indicates, may suggest that there will be no future smartphones with technology from the well-known firm on them. In addition, since August 2019 the company presented automotive use cases instead of smartphone-based use on its website.

It should be noted that Light first caught the eye in 2015 with the launch of the Light L16 camera, a compact sensor that actually had a total of 16 lenses. During its presentation, the company took the opportunity to promote the many benefits of this technology, in addition to improved HDR and higher resolution shots. However, as indicated by the same source, said camera did not get a great reception due to its high price, which was close to $ 2,000, and problems with processing speed and performance in low light situations.

It may interest you | None of these Nokia costs more than 150 euros but all will receive Android 10.

Light is the company behind the camera technology of the Nokia 9 PureView

Over time, Light partnered with HMD to develop Nokia 9 PureView, a smartphone that caught the attention of both critics and users thanks to its peculiar configuration of five rear cameras. A device that, instead of offering a variety of flexible cameras, chose to sport three 12-megapixel monochrome sensors and two color cameras, also 12-megapixel. Therefore, the terminal does not have a wide angle or telephoto capabilities.

During its commercialization, HMD boasted of depth effects more granular and improved HDR, though the cameras ultimately failed to score highly among analysts. It should also be noted that, although the company has announced that it is leaving the smartphone market, in early 2019 Light partnered with Xiaomi and Sony. At the moment it is unknown what will happen to these two manufacturers and what it means to abandon the company to these two associations.

If you want to know everything about Android, you have to follow our Instagram or join our Telegram channel.

Follow Andro4all