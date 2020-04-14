In this coronavirus quarantine (COVID-19), the Nintendo Switch has become a highly prized product. This has caused some resellers to do their thing and some criminals take advantage to defraud the public. We saw the latter in a criminal case in Singapore, where a couple of young people were arrested after doing an online scam related to the Nintendo Switch.

According to Channel New Asia, 2 young people from Singapore were arrested on Monday, April 13, after committing a series of electronic frauds. The crime of this pair of subjects was to offer a pre-sale of Nintendo Switch in exchange for $ 466.22 USD. Those interested in the console had to leave a deposit of $ 35 USD.

The announcement stated that those who left their $ 35 deposit would have their Nintendo Switch console out of the way. This never happened, since once they received money from a client, they disappeared, making it impossible to contact them.

According to the authorities, young people aged 19 and 20 could have carried out more than 80 cases of fraud. This is estimated to have earned them more than $ 20,000 USD illegally and fraudulently.

Although the judge has not yet determined a sentence, the culprits are expected to spend up to 10 years in prison for this crime.

