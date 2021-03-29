Those responsible for Falcon & Winter Soldier advance the future of Joaquin Torres

The first episode of “Falcon and the Winter Soldier ”/” The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ” brought the debut of Joaquin, a character played by Danny Ramirez introduced as First Bearing of the United States Air Force. They did not even give him his last name in the series, although everything invited us to think that he was Joaquin Torres (as confirmed by the credits), that is, the character who in the comics ends up becoming the second Falcon.

The other day we brought you a special dedicated to reviewing his history in the comic, as he is a relatively “new” character, pointing to the idea of ​​whether we will see Joaquin as Falcon with the UCM at some point. That question is still in the air, because possibly until the end of the series we will not know, but the main writer of the series, Malcolm Spellman, and the director of the series, Kari SkoglandThey have hinted that there is a plan for Joaquin.

It is also interesting how the actor’s abilities stand out, and both make it clear that there is a future for the character, and that we have only a small part of everything that we will see of him in the series, and one more future could almost be read between the lines beyond the series.

[Ramírez] it was cool. I can’t tell you where it’s going to go, but obviously, it’s not there for no reason Says series creator Malcolm Spellman. He just lights up. If we had 10 episodes, we would have built a gigantic story for him. But you have a lot of room in these six.

[Ramírez es] A joy, ”added series director Kari Skogland about the actor. In addition to being talented, he is a very nice young man who has a great career ahead of him. We’ll find out pretty soon… I think we’ll be on its tail as it blasts off like a rocket. It’s fun to see him and Anthony together, and the rapport they have.

Ramírez debuted in the series’ premiere episode, “New World Order,” as USAF First Lieutenant Joaquín Torres, who assists the Falcon (Anthony Mackie) on a high-flying rescue mission that pits the Avenger against Georges Batroc. (Georges St-Pierre). After alerting Sam Wilson to the emergence of the anti-nationalist group the Flag Smashers, masked anarchists who believe the world was better during the Lapse. Torres then joined the mission that took Sam and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) to Germany in “The Starry Man.”