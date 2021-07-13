Those responsible for Black Widow justify the adaptation of Taskmaster

Black Widow spoilers notice

The movie “Black Widow” It is nearing completion of its first week in theaters and opinions on some of the film’s twists have not been long in coming. We knew it would be a film that would help fill some gaps in the MCU, among others because it is set after what was seen in “Captain America: Civil War”, but it has also brought new characters.

One of the novelties has been Yelena Belova, who has a promising future, but we have also added a new villain: Taskmaster, more than known from the world of comics, and who has also made the leap into the world of Marvel animated series and video games. . However, the adaptation of the villain has been something to talk about among fans.

Marvel Studios often tends to take licenses when adapting characters in film and television in live action format. The question is that with Taskmaster they have only taken part of his appearance and his powers (these also with certain licenses). They’ve completely forgotten about their comic book history, and even the character isn’t named Anthony “Tony” Masters. In her place they have placed her as Dreykov’s daughter, although they have respected part of the name as “Antonia.”

Now several interviews with the writer of the film come to light Eric Pearson and the director Cate shortland in which precisely justify the decision made. Both come to explain this unexpected turn to the character and what the villain represents for Natasha.

We knew from the beginning that we were going to shoot things from the present in Budapest for this movie, and that we were not going to show exactly what happened in the past in Budapest. For me, it was really important because this also became his Dreykov’s daughter moment as well, that was another callback that we wanted to explain.

The 2012 movie “The Avengers” sowed the seeds for this Black Widow movie in more ways than one. Not only would the conversation with Hawkeye finally be explained during the Battle of New York by showing where Clint and Natasha hid in Budapest after she tried to kill Dreykov, but her interrogation with Loki also came into play. Loki first told the audience that Natasha bore the blame for Dreykov’s daughter before using an emotional front as an interrogation tactic to see his true plan. Before Black Widow got to the end, she used that same trick with Dreykov to learn the truth about how the Red Room works.

We talked about how this movie had to be a lot of different things and one of them was a fitting farewell to the Natasha Romanoff who made the ultimate sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame, gave her life for half the universe. We didn’t want it to just be a kind of deeper exploration of his personality and character, but we also wanted something like, ‘We’re going to throw in some of the big hits.’

In another interview, the writer has also explained as follows when they decided not to adapt Tony Masters and in its place place Dreykov’s daughter.

It was in the construction of the script, at the beginning of pre-production. It made sense to construct the villainous threat that is the current version of the Red Room and Dreykov as a threat ‘in the shadows’. Because we were dealing with the time frame between ‘Captain America: Civil War’ and ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, we needed a threat from the villains that could potentially be successful, but would go unnoticed in success. So that worked for Natasha’s spy genre character, and with the idea of ​​the Red Room and the Widows under her control, we started to tinker with the notion of deconstructing the human brain. We knew we had Taskmaster, a very physical villain. I began to see the pieces of the puzzle that I had. We had the mystery of Dreykov’s daughter that we had to answer. We have Dreykov, as a person, he has the ability to disassemble and rebuild the human mind. We have a dark secret from Natasha’s past, something she is ashamed of, something she must deal with. What if that backstory came together in a way that comic book science seemed to work, what if Natasha’s dark secret was that she intentionally harmed a young girl as a means to an end, something to the world ( for herself, and for her defection to SHIELD), comic book science is this guy who has the ability to rebuild the brain and what if he tries to save his daughter and discovers photographic reflections in rebuilding the mind, and turns Antonia into this Terminator-like villain Taskmaster? Everything I described in the last minute took a couple of weeks of discussion as we went over it, but this is how it came about.

The director after the movie, Cate shortland, has also justified this decision in that it represents a way for Natasha to physically deal with a consequence of a past act of hers.

What’s cool about the movie is you see that [Natasha] he has to physically confront what he has done. Not a fragment [de eso]. It is real. So he really faces his worst nightmare. I almost see Taskmaster as his psyche: ‘This is what I’ve done, and he’s coming back for me.’ The androgyny of the character is really interesting. Natasha is a perpetrator, ”the film’s director continues. And that’s what I love, that ambiguity. She is not Superman. He has done terrible things. And this is the movie where you have to deal with that. And, what it does is that it allows her to go to Endgame and the sacrifice that she makes with determination because she has had to face all the parts that she has tried to close within her. All the little black boxes, has she had to open them or Yelena kicks them open.

