President Jair Bolsonaro said that the interim Minister of Health, Eduardo Pazuello, will sign on Wednesday morning, 20, a new protocol that will expand the guidelines for the use of chloroquine, including in the initial phase of contagion of the new coronavirus.

In an interview with journalist Magno Martins, the president made a joke about the topic, which was the subject of disagreements due to possible side effects. Government guidelines on the drug also prompted the resignation of former Health Minister Nelson Teich. “Whoever is on the right takes chloroquine, whoever is on the left, Tubaína”, he repeated several times while making fun of the subject.

Despite encouraging the use of the drug in an unrestricted way, Bolsonaro admitted, in the same interview, that the drug may prove ineffective in the future for the treatment of covid-19, but prefers to risk it until there are conclusive results.

The president stressed that the document will not oblige any patient to be medicated with the substance, but will give him the freedom to use the medicine if he deems it necessary. “What is democracy? You don’t want to? You don’t do it. You don’t have to take chloroquine now, whoever wants to take it,” he said.

Record deaths

Bolsonaro’s statements on the matter come on the same day that the country broke records in numbers of deaths and new cases of coronavirus. There were more than a thousand deaths from the disease in just 24 hours, totaling almost 18,000 fatalities. In addition, with 17,400 diagnoses in just one day, Brazil reached about 270,000 registered cases of covid-19 this Tuesday.

“Who knows, right? It may be that at the front they say that chloroquine was a placebo, that is, it was useless. But, in two years they may say ‘look, it really cured’. And Romero (Rodrigues , Mayor of Campina Grande) and I will not have the burden on conscience ‘oh, he died and he could have saved. In my conscience and Romero’s he will not have that. And another, take whoever you want, whoever does not take it. ” on the right he takes chloroquine, on the left, Tubaína “, he said.

The praise for the mayor of Campina Grande, Romero Rodrigues (PSD) occurs after the city decides to adopt a protocol that authorizes the use of hydroxychloroquine in patients in the early stages of covid-19.

