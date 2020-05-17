Carlos Arano was one of the members of the River squad that descended to the National B in 2011 after a remembered promotion with Belgrano de Córdoba. Without going any further, Chiche stayed on campus to face the Second Division tournament.

“Having descended with River was very brave. For an athlete it is something horrible and for that squad it was 10 times worse for everything that was generated and came later, those of us who played in the B Nacional with River aged at least five years“said the former Huracán and Racing winger, in dialogue with Radio Miter.

For his part, Arano highlighted the work of Juan José López, the coach who had to take over River at the time and could not avoid the descent: “Unfortunately J.J. López was marked because he was the coach at that time. It happened to me that not being from the club kidney people sometimes grabbed it with me but it is normal in football. I have a very clear conscience of how I trained and the image I left during the three years I was there, “he added.

A few days ago, Arano also spoke to TNT Sports and recalled what that decline meant: “I don’t regret it at all, I always wanted to play. If I am in that situation again, I would ask again to play. Sometimes it works out well, sometimes badly. In this case it went wrong. We were very confident as a team, we were very good because we had done well in the tournament. We knew we had the sporting advantage, but we had a bad night in Córdoba. Until the moment of the penalty we were fine, passing it without suffering, but after the penalty goal it changed “.

And finally, he recalled the invasion of the fans on the Belgrano court: “I had already been seeing it and perceived a strange climate, but you never imagined it. In that play, Paulo Ferrari was carrying the ball from the right and I felt a kick in the back. I turned around and couldn’t believe it. There were two wanting to go toe-to-toe or I don’t know what. Fortunately, I thought and did not react, because I could have been expelled. Unfortunately, you can’t touch the people who come in, “he closed.

