Those of us who get vaccinated with AstraZeneca

We did not see coffins stacked in the first wave. But now we go on minute by minute, practically puncture by puncture, the side effects of each of the millions of doses of vaccines inoculated in the West. As the rate of vaccination struggles to win the race against infections, the ‘cumulative incidence’ of political contradictions continues to grow.

Between the opacity of the first waves and the overabundance of details, often without the necessary context of the following, there is a very slippery terrain. As with the masks, there are once again fluctuations and contradictions more related to the production capacity and availability of vaccines than to scientific criteria. From the first cases, something like an “unconfessed consensus to look the other way” has been generated when it comes to the deaths. However, each related condition with the injections it is followed with a magnifying glass.

Surely this concern is better than collective insensitivity to death. It is logical that the cases of thrombi related to the inoculation of AstraZeneca cause concern and fear. But above all, the figures must prevail. And they say, according to the information of Jorge Millán in this newspaper, “that in young people it is at least 14 times more likely to die if they contract Covid than from a thrombus that arose after vaccination, while in people between 60 and 69 years old, the ratio is 7,645 times more. ” Therefore, there is a percentage of the population that rejects AstraZeneca due to some very respectable objections. But we are many more who are putting, or we will put, the arm with confidence to receive that vaccine.

The data is very eloquent in favor of mass vaccination with all patents approved, but the ceremony of confusion generated by European governments does not help them to prevail as an argument of authority for the entire population. Every country is practicing a ‘for himself who can’ which has resulted in daily changes on the criteria for age groups. And, as a consequence, in a rejection of sectors of the population that has gone from 2% to 60% in Madrid and that touches 20% in Andalusia, while in other communities, such as Aragon, it is irrelevant.

We are facing a fifth wave that hopefully leaves fewer fatalities but continues to reap an unbearable number of lives. And we do it with many unanswered questions while new fronts are opened. It is difficult to understand that the President of the Government casts doubts on the data provided by the Community of Madrid. But more than by the electoral use of the pandemic because it confirms the inability of the State to obtain a real, solvent count of all the figures of the pandemic. Two states of alarm later, the absence of a pandemic law allows distressing dysfunctions in vaccination, essential to save lives and the economy, encourages contradictory messages and threatens to leave regional decisions on the pandemic in the hands of the judges.